'Together We Fly': Gujarat CM Unveils 22K Sq Ft COVID Art Quilt Honouring Corona-warriors

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Sunday, December 5, unveiled the largest hand-made quilt of 22,000 sq ft. An artwork dedicated to corona-warriors, the quilt portrays the thoughts, feelings, and expressions of people from across the state and the country. CM Patel also paid tribute to the corona-warriors and sent a message of hope, optimism, and inspiration at the Zydus Corporate Park.

The 'Together We Fly' public artwork, co-created by designer and entrepreneur, Meha Patel, along with Dia Mehhta Bhupal and Neha Modi – founders of Corona Quilt Project (CQP), was dedicated to the corona-warriors and the spirit of the people who stood strong and together amid challenges thrown by the COVID-19 pandemic.

15,000 unique expressions of 'Together We Fly'

'Together We Fly' is made of 15,000 unique expressions that cover an expanse of over 262 feet in width and 85 feet in height. The artwork which adorns the facade of the iconic corporate headquarters of the Zydus Group is woven together as a quilt including individual pieces of art, poetry, calligraphy, photographs, and handwritten notes reflecting the spirit of the times from the beginning of the COVID pandemic through the second wave.

Speaking at the inaugural event, Chairman, Zydus Group, Pankaj R Patel, said “All through the pandemic, we have been supporting people with diagnostics, therapeutics and the vaccine. We also saw the need to engage and connect with people with a message of hope and optimism that together we will be able to overcome these challenging times.”

Zydus Group said in a release that the installation is a tribute through art to all the corona-warriors including doctors, researchers, nurses, paramedics, healthcare fraternity, and law enforcement officials who stood united in their message of hope and optimism during the coronavirus pandemic.

Gujarat's COVID-19 tally

To date, Gujarat has reported a total of 8,27,707 COVID cases with 10,095 deaths. As of December 6, the state reported more than 92 new cases in the last 24 hours. The state has administered a total of 8,31,60,123 COVID-19 vaccine doses across 5,383 vaccination sites.

On December 4, one case of the Omicron variant was reported in Gujarat's Jamnagar. In view of the situation, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel had called a high-level meeting and reviewed the readiness of the state health system.

(Image: @CMOGuj/Twitter)