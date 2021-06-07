Tohana: Haryana Police Release Two Arrested Farmers After Unions Vow State-wide Gherao

Bucking to farmers' pressure, the Haryana government released the two arrested farmers on Monday morning as farmers threatened to state-wide gherao of all the police stations on June 7. The two farmers were detained after a spat with JJP MLA Devender Sigh Babli on his abusive speech against farmers on June 2. Babli, who had later apologised for his speech, said that farmers had gheraoed his car while he was leaving Fatehabad district.

Both arrested farmers released

As per sources, the two farmers - Vikas Sinwar and Ravi Azad were released by Tohana Sadar Police without any hassles at 1:30 AM on Monday morning. On Sunday, BKU spokesperson Rakesh Tikait issued an ultimatum to the government - Either issue a warrant and arrest the protesting farmers or release Vikas Sinwar and Ravi Azad, threatening to camp in Tohana indefinitely. He challenged the government to 'prepare' for more arrests as protestors will not move from the site.

On Saturday, more than 2,000 farmers gathered in Tohana offering to get arrested in protest of the arrest of the two farmers. Escalating the ongoing tiff with the Haryana government, top farm leaders Rakesh Tikait and Gurnam Singh Chaduni dared the police to arrest them or free the two detained farmers. The state administration deployed a force of 2,400 personnel to maintain the law and order situation amid the protest. In response, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) called in farmers of Sirsa, Fatehabad, Jind and Hisar to assemble in large numbers at the Tohana police station to show "collective strength", while farmers of other districts were requested to protest at their respective local police stations.

Farmers protests

Farmers have been protesting against the Centre's Farm Laws for over a year at the Delhi's borders, demanding a total repeal by Parliament. The protest peaked when farmers broke down barricades, entered Delhi, clashing with police and hoisted the SKM flag at the Red Flag on Republic Day. After the violence witnessed on Republic Day, Delhi police fortified the city borders by cementing nails near barricades, deploying additional troops, adding barbed wires etc at Ghazipur (Delhi-Uttar Pradesh) and Tikri (Delhi-Haryana) borders, blocking access to the roads completely. MHA had snapped off internet across all three border areas - Tikri, Singhu and Ghazipur and later extended the ban to 1-2 days more. Farmers have reiterated 'No Ghar Wapsi till Law Wapsi', as the protests have caught several international celebrities' interest online. The SC-appointed panel has submitted its report to the apex court after holding several rounds of talks with many farmer unions, trade unions, manufacturers, food processing units etc. While farmers have maintained that they are ready for talks, Centre has not scheduled any such meetings.