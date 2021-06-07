Tohana: Rakesh Tikait Calls Off ‘gherao’ Protest After Release Of Arrested Farmers

BKU leader Rakesh Tikait has called off the protest that was going on outside the Tohana Police Station as the arrested farmers were released. According to Tikait, the protestors will now decide what to do next after they hold a meeting. Tikait further added that issue was resolved and that protests outside the police station will not take place. However, he maintained that the main aim is to ensure that the three farm laws are scrapped by the Centre

Rakesh Tikait calls off protest outside Tohana Police Station

"It has been decided that the gherao protests outside police stations will not take place. However, one boy is still behind bars. But we will hold a meeting and decide what to do next," Tikait said to ANI.

However, Tikait said that there is nothing to win or lose here as the main aim of the protesting farmers is to ensure that all three farm laws should be scrapped by the Centre. The farmers' leader added that the protests are a way of life for the farmers in view of the agitation against the three farm laws. In addition, he assured that the issue will be resolved soon.

"Our main aim is Delhi and the laws that are coming from there. We demand that the three laws should be taken back by the Centre. This issue will be resolved soon," Tikait added.

Another farmer leader hit out at Jannayak Janata Party’s (JJP) MLA Devender Singh Babli for using foul language against the farmers. Therefore, the farmers had gathered for a mass court arrest in order to protest against him. The farmers also demanded an apology from the legislator.

Farmers protest against three laws

The farmers have been protesting against the Centre's three laws since a year demanding a complete repeal. The protests further gained momentum after the agitating farmers broke down barricades and entered Delhi. This led to a clash between them and the police. Following this, the farmers hoisted the SKM flag at the Red Flag on Republic Day. After the violence witnessed on Republic Day, Delhi police fortified the city borders by cementing nails near barricades, deploying additional troops, adding barbed wires etc at Ghazipur (Delhi-Uttar Pradesh) and Tikri (Delhi-Haryana) borders, blocking access to the roads completely.

The SC-appointed panel has submitted its report to the apex court after holding several rounds of talks with many farmer unions, trade unions, manufacturers, food processing units etc. While farmers have maintained that they are ready for talks, Centre has not scheduled any such meetings.