Toll Collections Using FASTag Increased By 46% In 2022

The Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) through FASTag has witnessed a major boost with an increase of approximately 46% during the calendar year 2022 as compared to the collections recorded in the year 2021, claimed the Ministry of Road, Transport and Highways (MORTH).



As per data, a total of Rs. 50,855 Crores was collected at the toll plazas in the year 2022, recording a jump of Rs. 16077 Crores, as compared to the year 2021, which registered a total collection of Rs. 34,778 Crores.



According to the Ministry, the total toll collection using FASTag on fee plazas, including state highways has witnessed constant growth over the last few years, resulting in big elevation.

December 24, 2022, recorded highest single-day collection through FASTag

Moreover, the implementation of FASTags has reduced the waiting time at National Highway (NH) fee plazas significantly, resulting in enhanced user experience. Not only this, the constant growth and adoption of FASTag by highway users has helped in bringing more efficiency to toll operations.

As per data shared by MORTH, the average daily toll collection through FASTag on National Highway fee plazas in December 2022 was Rs 134.44 Crores. Not only this, but the month also recorded the highest single-day collection with Rs. 144.19 Crores on December 24.

Further, the year also witnessed a growth of approx. 48% in the number of FASTag transactions in 2022 as compared to that in 2021. According to the data, the number of FASTag transactions in 2022 surged to 324 Crores, while, it was only 219 Crores in 2021.

During the year 2022, the issuance of FASTags registered a new height of 6.4 Crores. Apart from this, the total number of FASTag-enabled fee plazas across the country also surged to 1,181, including 323 State Highway fee plazas in 2022. While in the year 2021, the total number of FASTag-enabled fee plazas was only 922.

According to the Ministry, the deployment of the ETC system at various fee plazas along NHs has brought transparency to the system and enabled the correct valuation of road assets which has encouraged more investors to invest in the highway infrastructure of the country.

Notably, MoUs have been signed with 29 different State entities/authorities for onboarding State fee plazas under the FASTag program which include states like Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka, etc.