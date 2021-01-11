Tomar Hopeful Of Progress In Talks With Farmers, Cautions Unions On Republic Day Protests

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar expressed hope that there will be progress in talks with the farmers' unions amid the protests against the agrarian laws. Speaking to the media on Monday, Tomar stressed that the Centre was trying to ensure that the unions agree for a clause-wise discussion of the farm laws. The next round of talks between the Union government and the farmer leaders is set to take place at 2 pm on Friday.

According to Tomar, solutions other than the demand to repeal the farm laws might be discussed in the deliberations. Weighing in on the planned tractor rally by the farmers on Republic Day, Tomar advised them to respect the dignity of the occasion. However, he refused to comment on the SC's scathing observations on the Centre's handling of the stir citing that the matter is sub-judice.

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar remarked, "The Centre is regularly talking to the farmers' unions and our attempt is to ensure that the farmers' unions should discuss the laws clause-by-clause. The next date of talks is January 15. On that day, there will be a discussion on clauses and alternatives. Hopefully, we will move forward in reaching a resolution. January 26 is Republic Day, which is India's main festival. It is the duty of every Indian and farmer to ensure that the dignity of the festival should not be affected."

Read: 'We Don't Want Anything Other Than Repeal Of Farm Laws': Farmer Unions After Talks

The matter of farm laws is before the Supreme Court and I don't find it necessary to comment on it. The next round of talks with the farmers is scheduled for Jan 15, I hope we will find a solution: Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar pic.twitter.com/vQC5cLoLRR — ANI (@ANI) January 11, 2021

Read: Kamal Nath Links Farm Laws To Privatisation Of Agriculture, Blames RSS Thought Process

SC's crucial order on Tuesday

Earlier in the day, a three-judge bench comprising Chief Justice SA Bobde, Justice AS Bopanna and Justice V Ramasubramanian questioned the consultative process followed before enacting the laws. Taking note of the fact that some protesters are committing suicide, the CJI asked the Centre on who should be held responsible if bloodshed takes place. While Attorney General KK Venugopal argued that courts cannot stay legislation, the CJI referred to the recent three-judge bench order which stayed the implementation of a 2018 Maharashtra law granting reservation to the Maratha community. The apex court will pass an interim order on the pleas challenging the farm laws and those seeking the removal of protesters from the Delhi borders on Tuesday.

Read: BJP Nails Stalin's Hypocrisy On Farm Laws Amid Resolution Demand, Cites 2016 DMK Manifesto