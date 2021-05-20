Tomar, Nadda Laud 140% Hike In Subsidy For DAP Fertilizers; Call Decision 'historic'

BJP leaders on Thursday hailed the Centre's decision to hike the DAP fertiliser subsidy by 140%, calling it a 'historic decision'. After a high-level meeting chaired by PM Modi, the Centre noted the international price rise of phosphoric acid, Diammonium phosphate, ammonia among other components of fertilisers and decided to hike the subsidy on DAP fertiliser. The 140% hike is the highest increase in subsidy for fertilisers in India.

Taking to Twitter, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said, "Virtually participated in a high-level meeting chaired by PM Modi with other ministers. The decision is historic as never before has the subsidy on fertilisers been increased this much in history."

BJP National President JP Nadda also welcomed the decision saying that the Modi government was committed to increasing the income and welfare of farmers from the first day of its tenure. "The Modi government will bear the additional cost of Rs. 15,000 by increasing the fertilizer subsidy. This will strengthen the beneficiaries of Kisan Samman Nidhi, Kisan Credit Card and many schemes," he said.

Minister of State (MoS) for Finance Anurag Thakur thanked the PM for taking yet another 'pro-farmer decision.'

Subsidy on DAP fertiliser hiked by 140%⁰⁰Farmers to get subsidy of Rs1200/bag of DAP instead of Rs500⁰⁰Farmers to get a bag of DAP for Rs1200 instead of Rs2400⁰⁰GOI to spend addl Rs14,775 cr on subsidy pic.twitter.com/OFOvarP6SS — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) May 19, 2021

Subsidy on DAP fertilisers announced

Being welcomed as a second major decision in the farmers’ interest, after the direct transfer of Rs. 20,667 crores under PM-KISAN, the subsidy on Di-ammonium Phosphate (DAP) fertiliser has been increased from Rs 500 per bag to Rs 1,200 per bag. This will help retain the previous retail price of the DAP fertilisers, with the Centre bearing the entire burden of the price hike.

With the spike in international prices of phosphoric acid, ammonia etc, the DAP fertiliser price had gone up by 60% to 70%. A DAP fertiliser bag was priced at Rs 2,400 and could be sold by Fertilizer companies at Rs 1,900 after considering a subsidy of Rs 500. However, with the new fertiliser subsidy announced, farmers will be able to continue to get a DAP bag for Rs 1,200.