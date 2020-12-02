Tomar Pins Hope On Clause-wise Discussion Of Farm Laws Ahead Of Another Round Of Talks

Speaking to the media a day ahead of the 4th round of talks with farmer unions, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar highlighted the importance of a clause-wise discussion on the agrarian laws. He mentioned that both the Centre and the farmer leaders will put forth their perspective on specific points, hopefully paving the way for a solution. Responding to a question on the possibility of legalising Minimum Support Price, Tomar said that the legal position in this regard shall be examined.

In the wake of inconvenience caused to the people of Delhi owing to the protests, the Union Minister requested them to remain patient. Tomar reiterated his appeal to the farmers to give up the path of agitation and come forward for talks. The meeting with the farmers' associations shall take place at 12 pm in the Vigyan Bhawan on Thursday.

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar remarked, "Tomorrow, the farmers' unions are going to come (for talks). They will talk based on their points. The government will put forth its position on the points."

"Whatever topic will arise in the meeting will be deliberated on. The legal position on what thing can be incorporated where shall be examined. After that, the direction of the decision will be decided," he added on the question of legalising MSP.

Read: Opposition Misleading Farmers On Farm Laws: BJP MP Virendra Singh Mast

The Union Minister elaborated, "I want to appeal to the people of Delhi to remain patient. The government is cognizant of their difficulties. I have urged the farmers even before to leave the path of agitation and reach a resolution by holding talks. The talks will continue."

We will hold discussions with farmers' leaders tomorrow. Let's see to what extent issues can be resolved: Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar pic.twitter.com/iT7Tf5j8ct — ANI (@ANI) December 2, 2020

Read: Ramdev Bats For Centre's New Farm Laws

The third round of talks with farmer leaders

The third round of talks between farmers' associations and the Centre on Tuesday remained inconclusive. After the meeting, Chanda Singh- a member of the farmers' delegation stated that the protests against The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020 will continue. Meanwhile, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar revealed that the discussions in the meeting were cordial.

He added that the farmers' leaders had dismissed the Centre's offer to form a smaller committee for conducting talks. Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and MoS Commerce Som Parkash represented the NDA government during the deliberations which took place at the Vigyan Bhawan. As per sources, the Union government gave a detailed presentation to the representatives of the farmers to allay their concerns about the Agricultural Produce Market Committees and the Minimum Support Price system.

Read: Maharashtra Farmers Outfit Protests Over Farm Laws; 'Won't Let Union Ministers In State'