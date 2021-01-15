Tomar Reveals 'Centre To Discuss MSP Guarantee Act' During Ongoing Talks With Farmers

In a big development on Friday, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar announced that the Centre would discuss the possibility of legalising the Minimum Support Price with farmers. This has been one of the key demands of the farmers apart from seeking the repeal of the farm laws. Speaking to the media during the lunch break of the 10th round of talks between farm unions and the Centre, he added that this issue will be discussed when the deliberations recommence.

Moreover, he mentioned that the Union government supports the Supreme Court's order staying the implementation of the three agrarian laws. Stressing that the Centre is trying to resolve the ongoing standoff via dialogue, he revealed that both sides have been unable to reach a resolution before the lunch break. As per sources, farmers remain adamant on the withdrawal of The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

The ongoing meeting discussing three agricultural laws between Union Govt and farmers did not come to a resolution before the lunch break. The MSP Guarantee act will be discussed after the break. https://t.co/J0AboHOBM4 — ANI (@ANI) January 15, 2021

Read: Nothing Short Of Repeal Of Farm Laws Will Resolve Crisis: Punjab Cabinet

SC's order on the farm laws

On Tuesday, a three-judge SC bench comprising Chief Justice SA Bobde, Justice AS Bopanna and Justice V Ramasubramanian laid down the roadmap for the resolution of the standoff by staying the implementation of the farm laws. Moreover, it has not only ordered that the MSP system in place before the enactment of the agrarian legislation shall continue but also made it clear that the landholdings of the farmers shall be protected. As per the order, the SC-constituted committee comprising BKU president Bhupinder Singh Mann, agricultural economist Ashok Gulati, Pramod Kumar Joshi- Director, South Asia, International Food Policy Research Institute and Shetkari Sanghatana president Anil Ghanwat will solicit the views of farm unions and the Centre.

However, Mann recused himself from the committee on Tuesday "to not compromise the interests of Punjab and farmers of the country". This panel has been directed to submit its recommendations pertaining to the farm laws to the SC within two months from the date of its first sitting. Additionally, the representatives of all farmer unions, irrespective of whether they are holding a protest or not, have been asked to participate in the deliberations of the committee and put forth their viewpoints. Though the court said that it did not intend to stifle a "peaceful protest", it appealed to the farmers' unions to convince their members to get back to their livelihood as a result of this "extraordinary order".

Read: `Truly' Independent Persons Should Have Been Appointed On Panel On Farm Laws: NCP Chief Pawar