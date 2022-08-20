Tomato Flu Outbreak In India: Report Says Viral Infection Could Be After-effect Of Dengue

Amid the recent surge in cases of COVID-19 and Monkeypox in India, another viral infection affecting children, known as 'Tomato Flu' or 'Tomato Fever' has hit the nation, predominantly the state of Kerala. The infection has been identified by The Lancet journal in its recent study, which has suggested that 'Tomato Flu' could be an after-effect of chikungunya or dengue fever in children rather than a viral infection.

"Although the tomato flu virus shows symptoms similar to those of COVID-19 (both are associated with fever, fatigue, and bodyaches initially, and some patients with COVID-19 also report rashes on the skin), the virus is not related to SARS-CoV-2," the medical journal observed.

" The virus could also be a new variant of the viral hand, foot, and mouth disease, a common infectious disease targeting mostly children aged 1–5 years and immunocompromised adults, and some case studies have even shown hand, foot, and mouth disease in immunocompetent adults," it reported.

According to The Lancet, local government hospitals in Kerala had received reports of more than 82 children under the age of five who had the infection, till July 26, 2022. The tomato flu was initially discovered in the Kollam region of Kerala on May 6, 2022.

Children are more likely to be exposed to tomato flu since viral infections are very common in children this age and spread is most probable through close contact. Young children can catch this virus via touching dirty surfaces, using diapers, and putting objects directly in their mouths, it said.

What is Tomato Flu?

In India, it is a very common kind of fever wherein children below the age of five years experience undiagnosed fever. Usually, an infected child experience rashes and skin irritation and dehydration. This causes blisters on several parts of the body. The shape of blisters is generally red, and thus it is called "tomato flu" or "tomato fever". In India, parts of Kollam are experiencing this kind of flu, but the health officials warned it could spread to other regions also if preventive measures are not taken.

Symptoms of 'Tomato fever'

Colour change in hands and legs Tiredness Joint pain Abdominal cramps, nausea, vomiting, or diarrhoea Coughing, sneezing, wheezing, or runny nose High fever Body aches

Other states infected with Tomato Flu

The viral infection is also reported to have spread to neighbouring states of Kerala namely Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. Additionally, in the state of Odisha as many as 26 children below the age of 10 years have also been reported to have Tomato Flu as stated by the Regional Medical Research Centre in Bhubaneswar. Similar to other types of influenza, tomato flu is very contagious, however, it is considered non-life-threatening.