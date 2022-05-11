'Tomato Flu Unrelated To COVID-19, No Need To Panic,' Assures Karnataka Health Minister

'Tomato flu is unrelated to COVID-19 and there is no need to panic, Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar assured on May 11. Taking to Twitter, the Health Minister disclosed that tomato flu affected children below five years, and was so far, endemic in parts of Kerala. He further stated that District Health Officers (DHOs) bordering Kerala had been advised to strictly monitor the situation on ground and report new developments.

A spate of cases of a new fever affecting children below five years of age have been reported from Kerala. So far, more than 80 children have been diagnosed with the infection called 'tomato flu', which causes large red-coloured rashes, skin irritation and dehydration. The cause of tomato flu continues to remain a mystery.

Tomato flu is unrelated to Covid-19. Affects children below 5 yrs; Symptoms include large red blisters. No need to panic, as it is endemic to parts of Kerala.



DHO’s bordering Kerala have been advised to strictly monitor the situation and report any untoward developments. — Dr Sudhakar K (@mla_sudhakar) May 11, 2022

Tomato flu cases in Kerala

So far, cases of tomato fever have only been reported from parts of Kerala, however, health officials have warned about its possible spread beyond the state if preventive measures are not taken.

Apart from Karnataka, Tamil Nadu has also stepped up vigilance. As a step against the spread of the viral fever in one of the districts of neighbouring Kerala, a medical team is carrying out tests of those entering Coimbatore for fever, rashes and other illnesses at Walayar on the Tamil Nadu-Kerala border, reported news agency PTI. Two medical officers are leading the team to check passengers, particularly children, and a 24-member team has been formed to check the infants aged below five, in Anganwadis.

Symptoms of tomato flu vary. Infected children can face a high fever, body ache, joint swellings, tiredness, cramps in the stomach, nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, discolouration of hands, knees, buttocks, coughing, sneezing, and a runny nose. Parents of the children suffering from the fever have been asked to contact the doctor immediately and ensure that the infected stay hydrated by drinking boiled water and prevent from scratching their blisters.

(With PTI inputs)

Image: PTI, Representative