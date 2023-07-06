Tomatoes Worth Rs 1.5 Lakh Stolen From Agricultural Field In Karnataka's Hassan

Tomatoes worth lakhs of rupees were stolen from the Goni Somanahalli village in the Belur taluk of the Hassan district in Karnataka. Somashekar, the owner of the farm, and his son Dharani have lodged a complaint at the Halebidu police station alleging theft of tomatoes worth around Rs 1.5 lakh.

Somashekar, the owner of the farm, had raised crops even though he was unwell. He had been harvesting and selling tomatoes for the last three days. The remaining crop was planned to be harvested on Wednesday. However, the incident came to light on Wednesday morning when Somashekar’s son, Dharani went to the farm.

Speaking to Republic, Somashekar said, “I had toiled hard day and night for this crop and was waiting for the crops to be harvested so that I can make some profit after clearing all of my debts. I'm neck-deep in debt now because of this incident. My entire family will come to the streets if the police don't find the thieves. I used to lose crops to elephants before and this time I have been robbed." The burglars broke into Somashekar's farm late on Tuesday night and stole 60 bags of tomatoes weighing 50 kg and fled.

My father toiled hard irrespective of being unwell...: Farmer's son

Dharani, the son of Somashekar, in conversation with Republic, said, “We had grown over 3 tonnes of tomatoes and had expected to sell it at a good price but all our dreams have been shattered. My father irrespective of being unwell toiled day and night but his hard work didn’t pay off and we were robbed. We request the police to nab the culprits as soon as possible.”

The police, who visited the spot after registering a case, assured the complainant that they would conduct an inspection and arrest the accused soon.

A senior police official said, "There have been CCTV cameras installed at the tomato farms and several such cases have been reported but all of them had been petty theft. This robbery is massive because of the scale and how meticulously it has been done. We suspect that there may be a bigger group at play who have done this and we are investigating it."