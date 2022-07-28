'Too Many Shooting Stone Incidents Closed The Axis For The Amarnath Yatra': Indian Army

Indian Army officials said that several shooting stone incidents in the Panthyal area near Ramban has resulted in the closure of the road towards Amarnath cave.

Notably, the Jammu-Srinagar national highway was closed for traffic on July 21, Thursday due to shooting stones, landslides at four places in the same Ramban district. As a consequence, over 1,000 vehicles were stranded at different points of the highway.

The Indian Army officials said on July 28, "Too many shooting stone incidents are taking place in the Panthyal area near Ramban in Jammu & Kashmir which has resulted in the closure of the axis for the Amarnath yatra."

#WATCH | "Too many shooting stone incidents are taking place in the Panthyal area near Ramban in Jammu & Kashmir which has resulted in the closure of the axis for the Amarnath yatra," Indian Army officials



(Video: Indian Army)

Shooting stones, mudslides leads to closure of Jammu-Srinagar national highway

On July 21, the Jammu-Srinagar national highway was closed for vehicular traffic at the Ramban area due to several incidents of mudslides and shooting stones. The officials said that nearly 1,000 vehicles, including a convoy carrying the Amarnath pilgrims were stranded at different points of the highway. According to the police, the civic authorities are clearing the road by removing the debris. The incidents were triggered due to excessive rainfall in the region, across the valley.

The incidents of shooting stones and mudslides were reported at four places in the Ramban region, on the 270-km all weather highway, which connects Kashmir with the rest of the country.

28th batch of 1,602 pilgrims leaves from Jammu on July 28

Officials informed that the 28th batch of 1,602 pilgrims left for the 3,880 metre high Amarnath cave shrine in south Kashmir Himalayas on July 28. The number of yatris visiting the cave shrine has drastically fallen in the last three days due to adverse weather conditions, said the officials.

Till July 27, over 2.33 lakh pilgrims had offered their prayers at the cave shrine, housing the naturally formed ice-shivlingam, the officials said. A total of 36 people mostly pilgrims have died during the ongoing yatra till date, excluding 15 pilgrims, who died in the flash floods at the Amarnath cave shrine on July 1.

