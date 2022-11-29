Bollywood actor Anupam Kher spoke exclusively to Republic Media Network amid the huge uproar over the comment of the IFFI jury head and Israeli film-maker Nadav Lapid at the film festival's closing ceremony where he labelled 'The Kashmir Files' movie 'vulgar and a propaganda' film.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the event, IFFI Jury Head Lapid said, "We were all disturbed and shocked by the 15th film, the movie The Kashmir Files. It felt to us like propaganda, a vulgar movie, inappropriate for an artistic competitive section of such a prestigious film festival. I feel totally comfortable to share openly these feelings here with you on stage. Since the spirit of having a festival is to accept also a critical discussion which is essential for art and for life."

Anupam Kher speaks to Republic on IFFI Jury's 'vulgar' remark on Kashmir Files

Anupam Kher said, "Kashmiri Hindus are used to pain for the last 32 years, of exploitation for many centuries, so this did not come as a surprise. As an individual, he may have his opinion about not liking the film but to use the word vulgar propaganda is shameful and I completely got very angry about it. The only thing we can do for Kashmiri people is to give them dignity and understand their pain and somebody like him makes a such statement from the International Film Festival of India stage which was going on very well and we were celebrating."

He said, "This is a very sad statement, but it's an individual opinion as both countries have complete freedom of expression still I would say that using such kind of statement is inhuman," he said. On being asked about Sanjay Raut's reaction, Kher said, Unfortunately, he made a remark about a very dear friend of mine and one of the greatest actors on his death that he had some agenda about Hindutva. Raut is not imporant at all."

The Kashmir Files actor further shed light on the people terming the movie agenda, "I call them Toolkit Gang, unsatisfied people who are unhappy about everything. And these sorts of people are found in every country and we are used to dealing with such people. The success of Kashmir Files is a big blow to them because that changes the narrative that they have in their mind. This too shall pass in fact the people who have not seen Kashmir Files will go and watch."

He added, "The solution is only friendship and the togetherness of people with the same thoughts just like my friend Consul General Kobbi Shoshani is here to shake my hand."

Israel's Consul General to India Kobbi Shoshani disowned the filmmaker's statement and said, "If you are invited to someone's home for lunch and dinner, you don't say at the end of the day that the food was not good or the kitchen is not clean. What he said, doesn't represent the people of Israel. Anupam is one of the best actors in India and whenever I mention Kashmir Files he always comes in mind as he is the face behind it. The first thing I did in the morning after coming from Goa was to call him and apologise to him and the people of Kashmir".

(In Pic: Anupam Kher with Israel's Consul General to India Kobbi Shoshani)