Toolkit Probe: After Disha Ravi's Arrest, Warrant Issued Against Nikita Jacob And Shantanu

After Delhi Police arrested 21-year-old climate activist Disha Ravi from Bengaluru, 2 more activists are now wanted by the police in the case involving a "Toolkit" shared by climate campaigner Greta Thunberg in support of the ongoing farmers' protest against Centre's 3 contentious farm laws. According to sources, non-bailable warrants have been issued against activists Nikita Jacob and Shantanu. Reacting to the warrant issued against her, Nikita Jacob on Monday moved the Bombay High Court, seeking interim protection against arrest.

READ | SLB To Revive 'Inshallah' With Alia Bhatt And A 'big Star' Replacing Salman Khan?

Warrants issues against Nikita Jacob & Shantanu

Outlining further details, sources revealed that currently, the Cyber Cell is investigating Nikita's mobile and other electronic devices found from her residence have been seized. Sources said, "Disha Ravi, Nikita Jacob, Shantanu and some other members were involved to incite Republic Day violence in the National Capital as they all were connected via video conferencing." As of now, the Delhi Police is also investigating which foreign elements are involved in the "Toolkit" case.

READ | 'Seed Of Nation's Oppn Must Be Eradicated' Says BJP As Kejriwal Slams Disha Ravi's Arrest

Republic Media Network from its sources learnt that MO Dhaliwal of Poetic Justice Foundation, who is associated with the Khalistani organization had contacted Nikita Jacob through his Canadian colleague Puneet and their collective motive was to create Twitter storm ahead of Republic Day. Ahead of the violence that shocked the National Capital on January 26, a zoom meeting was held between MO Dhaliwal, Nikita and Disha. The aim of this zoom meeting was to spread dissatisfaction and misinformation among the farmers. Earlier, 4 days ago, a Special Cell team has visited Nikita's house, after which she has been absconding until now.

READ | 'Rename Delhi As Indraprastha And Lucknow As Lakhanpur', Demands Kshatriya Mahasabha

Disha Ravi arrested in Toolkit probe

The Delhi Police claimed that Disha Ravi, who was arrested by a Cyber Cell team of the force on Saturday, was an editor of the "toolkit Google doc" and "key conspirator" in the document's formulation and dissemination. Police alleged that Ravi and others "collaborated with pro-Khalistani Poetic Justice Foundation to spread disaffection against the Indian State." "She was the one who shared the toolkit doc with Greta Thunberg," the Delhi Police claimed in a tweet.

Thunberg, a teen climate activist, had shared the "toolkit" to lend her support to the farmers' agitation against the three farm reform laws. In the document, various urgent actions, including creating a Twitter storm and protesting outside Indian embassies, were listed which were needed to be taken to support the farmers' protest.

She was produced before a Delhi court on Sunday and remanded to police custody for five days. The police told the court that her custody was required to probe an alleged larger conspiracy against the Government of India and to ascertain her alleged role relating to the Khalistan movement.

READ | Designer Label Sabyasachi Sells 51% Stake To Aditya Birla Fashion For Rs 398 Crore