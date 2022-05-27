Top 10 Headlines: 7 Indian Army Soldiers Martyred In Accident; Ajmer Shrine Row & More

7 Indian Army soldiers martyred in vehicle accident in Ladakh's Turtuk, several injured

In a heartwrenching development, seven Indian Army soldiers have lost their lives so far in a vehicle accident in the Turtuk sector of Ladakh, and grievous injuries to 19 others too. Efforts are currently on to ensure the best medical care for the injured, including requisition of air effort from the Indian Air Force to shift more serious ones to Western Command, informed Army sources.

PM Modi pilots drone at inauguration of 2-day Bharat Drone Mahotsav 2022; Watch

While inaugurating India's biggest drone festival - Bharat Drone Mahotsav 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was seen piloting the flying device at the Pragati Maidan in New Delhi on Friday. In the visuals, the Prime Minister, standing alongside Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, was seen with a remote in hand, effortlessly operating the drone as it got off the ground and hovered in the sky for a while before landing safely.

Lavrov claims West declared total war on Russia, adds their Russophobia will last long

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov believes the situation of unprecedented Western Russophobia will last for a long time. Sergey Lavrov on May 27 claimed that West has "declared total war against the entire Russian world," and is "quadrupling its attempts to restrict" the country. Lavrov further went on to say that Russian President Vladimir Putin's initiatives, however, rely on "wide public support" as well as "important political forces" and major public institutions and corporations.

BJP welcomes OP Chautala's 4-year jail sentence; 'Give back the country what you looted'

After INLD supremo Om Prakash Chautala was sentenced to 4 years of rigorous imprisonment in a disproportionate assets case, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday stated that such politicians, who have looted the nation for years should now give the money back, as there has been increasing political transparency in the last eight years in India.

ICMR asserts India's preparedness as Monkeypox spreads in non-endemic countries

As the cases of Monkeypox are being reported from across the world, ICMR said no cases have yet been identified in India and assured India is ready for any upsurge. According to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), the Monkeypox cases have now totalled 226 in 21 countries. This is alarming because most of the cases have been from 'non-endemic' countries - where Monkeypox have not been detected before. These include EU nations like USA, UK, Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Australia, Canada, Austria, Canary Islands, Israel, and Switzerland.

Navjot Singh Sidhu to be paid Rs.90 per day for clerical job in Patiala jail; details here

Incarcerated at the Patiala jail, ex-Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu will get Rs.90 per day for doing clerical work, sources told Republic TV. He surrendered in the Patiala district court on May 20 after he was sentenced to one-year rigorous imprisonment by the Supreme Court in connection with a 34-year-old road rage case. As per sources, the cricketer-turned-politician will have to work 8 hours daily and his salary will be released monthly. Earlier, sources had revealed that Sidhu will perform his job while staying at Barrack no.10 itself owing to security reasons.

Ajmer shrine row: BJP says 'can't deny fact that Mughals attacked Hindu religious places'

As the Ajmer shrine row explodes, President of Bharatiya Janata Party's Rajasthan unit Satish Poonia on Friday said that one cannot deny the fact that Mughals had destroyed the places of religion in India. He said that the details of that are coming out now. Speaking to Republic, Poonia said, "It is a historic fact that Mughals invaded India and attacked places of religions of Hindus and idols were vandalised. Now, people are getting aware, courts are making decisions, and survey agencies are doing their work. We cannot deny the fact that Hindu religious places became the target of Mughals at that time. Those things are coming out now."

Mehbooba Mufti's sister Rubaiya summoned as witness in case of her kidnap by Yasin Malik

Jammu TADA Court has summoned former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti's sister Rubaiya Sayeed in the case of her kidnapping by Yasin Malik in 1989. She has been summoned on July 15. Sayeed has been summoned as a witness in the trial against Yasin Malik, who was recently imprisoned for life in the terror funding case. She will be cross-examined by lawyers from both sides.

Mumbai drugs-on-cruise case: Govt orders action against Sameer Wankhede for 'shoddy' probe

In latest development, the government has asked competent authority to take appropriate action against Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officer Sameer Wankhede for "shoddy" investigation of the Mumbai cruise drugs case, sources said. Action will also be taken in the fake caste certificate case, it added.

Union Min Shekhawat brushes off SFJ's threat before PM Modi's Himachal rally; 'not scared'

Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Friday reacted to Canada-based banned separatist group Sikhs for Justice's threat ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally in Shimla, saying that the government is not scared of such type of threats. He also called PM Modi "respect and pride" of India.

