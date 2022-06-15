Top 10 Headlines: AAP Condemns Kiran Bedi's Offensive Joke; 1984 Riots Accused Held & More

Top Guwahati cop Injured & bleeding as Congress workers protest Rahul Gandhi's ED Summons

On Wednesday, Congress workers' protests turned violent in Guwahati as former Congress President Rahul Gandhi was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for the third time for questioning in the National Herald #FreedomStruggleForProfit scam case. Republic has accessed a video in which party workers were seen assaulting the police officials who were present at the protest site, with a top officer sustaining an injury to his face.

WHO claims to be working on renaming Monkeypox virus over concerns of 'stigma & racism'

In a recent development, the World Health Organization (WHO) announced that the monkeypox virus, which has spread to over 20 nations, will be renamed. Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the organization is working with experts to rename monkeypox, citing concerns over stigma and racism around the "discriminatory" name of the virus. "The organization is working with partners and experts from around the world on changing the name of monkeypox virus, its strains and the disease it causes," he remarked, ABC News reported.

Mithali Raj speaks to Republic, opens up on retirement, women's cricket & more

The former captain of the India women’s ODI & Test team, Mithali Raj went candid in an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network, shedding light on her retirement, recognition of women's cricket, and what drew her to take up cricket as a career option. The 39-year-old Mithali announced her retirement from all formats of international cricket on June 8, 2022, after serving the national team for more than two decades.

NATO chief Stoltenberg urges Western nations to provide more heavy weapons to Ukraine

Amid the ongoing ravaging war in Eastern Europe, North Atlantic Treaty Organization's (NATO) Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg called on Western nations to provide more heavy weapons to war-torn Ukraine. His remarks came after an informal meeting with the leaders of seven European NATO allies in The Hague on Tuesday, June 14. Notably, the seven European NATO allies include the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Denmark, Romania, Latvia and Belgium. "Ukraine should have more heavy weapons, and NATO allies and partners have provided such weapons now for actually a long time. But they are also stepping up," he noted, The Associated Press (AP) reported.

Owaisi says AIMIM wasn't called to Mamata's meet; 'wouldn't have gone, Cong was invited'

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday confirmed that he had not been invited to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's big 'Opposition meeting' in the national capital. Speaking to ANI, the AIMIM chief asserted that even if called, he would not have attended since the Congress party was an invitee to the meet.

AAP condemns Kiran Bedi's offensive '12'o Clock' joke; says 'Sikh sentiments hurt'

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday accused former Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi of hurting the sentiments of the Sikh community at a book launch event in Chennai.

A controversy erupted after a video of the former IPS officer purportedly cracking a "12'o clock joke" on Sikhs at the launch of her book 'Fearless Governance' went viral on Monday.

1984 anti-Sikh riots: SIT arrests 4 people from UP after investigation; 74 accused identified

In a big development, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) which was formed to investigate the 1984 anti-Sikh riots in Delhi, has taken a big action by arresting four accused in the Ghatampur area of Kanpur Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh.

The SIT which was formed to probe the 1984 anti-Sikh riots that broke out in Delhi as an aftermath of then PM Indira Gandhi, has arrested four access after an investigation. In a joint action of the SIT and Kanpur outer police, four people have been arrested from Kanpur's Ghatampur area. It is pertinent to mention that the SIT was formed three years back in 2019 by the Union Ministry to reopen seven 1984 anti-Sikh riot cases, where the accused were either acquitted or the trial closed. Notably, the SIT in its investigation has identified 94 accused in the 1984 Sikh riots out of which 74 accused are alive.

PM Modi to participate in I2-U2 summit alongside Biden, Bennett and UAE's Al Nahyan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in a virtual summit of the West Asia quadrilateral economic forum - I2-U2, comprising India, Israel, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the United States. The Prime Minister would join US President Joe Biden, Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, and UAE's President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Sidhu Moosewala Murder: Lawrence Bishnoi sent to 7-day custody; Will be quizzed in Mohali

A court in Punjab's Mansa sent gangster Lawrence Bishnoi to seven-day police remand in connection with the Sidhu Moosewala murder case. He has been named the main conspirator in the killing of the singer-politician. Bishnoi was brought to Mansa district on Wednesday morning at around 4 am amid tight security.

J&K: NIA conducts massive raids across Baramulla in terror funding case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), on Wednesday, June 15, conducted raids at the residence of a salesman allegedly involved with cross-border smuggling in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla. Another raid was carried out at the residence of a drug dealer, though nothing was found.

