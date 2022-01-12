Top 10 Headlines: AAP To Name Punjab CM Face, Djokovic Row Deepens, Gujarat Tightens Curbs

Punjab Elections: AAP To Declare CM Face Next Week Amid Suspense Over Bhagwant Mann's Role

In a massive development on Wednesday, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal announced that AAP will declare its CM face for the Punjab elections in the next week. Speaking to the media on his arrival at the Amritsar airport, Kejriwal exuded confidence in the era of Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal coming to an end in Punjab. Castigating the Charanjit Singh Channi-led government on the law and order situation in wake of PM Modi's security breach, he promised to restore peace after AAP forms the government.

Punjab Elections: BJP-Captain Mulling 60-40 Seat Sharing; Formal Decision Within 2 Days

In a major political development ahead of the 2022 Punjab elections, the decision regarding the seat-sharing between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Punjab Lok Congress (PLC), and SAD (Sanyukt) will be taken within 2 days as final talks are underway within the committee formed earlier in December. This came after a panel consisting of members from each party was formed on December 29, 2021, aiming to finalize seat-sharing issues and further for the unveiling of a joint manifesto in the near future.

PM Modi To Virtually Inaugurate 11 Government Medical Colleges In Tamil Nadu Today At 4 PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate 11 new Tamil Nadu govt medical colleges on Wednesday, January 12, 2022. The inauguration function will be conducted in virtual format through video conferencing in the evening at 4 pm. Along with 11 medical colleges, PM Modi will also be inaugurating a new campus of Central Institute of Classical Tamil (CICT) in Chennai. The new medical colleges are being established in districts including Virudhunagar, Namakkal, the Nilgiris, Tiruppur, Thiruvallur, Nagapattinam, Dindigul, Kallakurichi, Ariyalur, Ramanathapuram, and Krishnagiri.

Omicron Quickly Overtaking Delta Globally In Terms Of Circulation: WHO

Omicron is quickly overtaking the Delta variant of COVID-19 and becoming dominant around the world, a senior WHO official has warned, with the global health agency cautioning that there is "increasing evidence" Omicron is able to evade immunity but has less disease severity as compared to other variants. It could take some time for Omicron to overtake Delta in some countries, because it depends on the level of circulation of the Delta variant in those countries, Infectious Disease Epidemiologist and COVID-19 Technical Lead at the World Health Organisation (WHO) Maria Van Kerkhove said on Tuesday.

ICMR Guidelines A Welcome Step, No Sense In Testing Asymptomatic People: AIIMS Prof

Following the footsteps of the recently issued ICMR guidelines, Dr Puneet Misra, Professor of Community Medicine at AIIMS Delhi has asserted that there is no need for unnecessary testing for asymptomatic individuals in a community setting and further welcomed the revised guidelines by the Indian Council of Medical Research. While speaking to ANI, Dr Misra said that the revised ICMR guidelines for Covid testing are a "welcome step".

Novak Djokovic Accepts 'administrative Mistake' On Travel Document; Read Full Statement

Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic has issued a statement to clear the air surrounding his activities and attendance at events in December in the lead-up to his positive COVID-19 test. Last week, Djokovic sparked controversy after he secured a medical exemption and landed in Australia unvaccinated to take part in the 2022 Australian Open. However, the World No. 1 ranked player was detained by the Australian Border Force and his visa was revoked over some irregularities found in his application. Djokovic challenged the decision in court following which his visa was reinstated and he was allowed to stay in Australia for the first grand slam of the year.

US Witnesses Record High COVID Hospitalisations With 1.5mn Daily Cases Amid Omicron Scare

The United States on Monday witnessed a record high number of hospitalisations from COVID-19, surpassing last winter's peak over the weekend. In addition, the country also crossed another grim milestone amid escalating tensions over infections from the new COVID-19 strain, Omicron, after it clocked 1.5 million cases in a single day. Until Sunday, at least 1,44,441 Americans were hospitalised with COVID-related complications, CNBC reported, citing data from the Department of Health and Human Services.

NATO Won't Discuss 'Open Door Policy' In Dialogue With Russia On Wednesday: US Diplomat

After nearly eight hours of talks held in Geneva during the first formal US-Russia meeting on resolving the Ukraine crisis and defusing tensions, US Ambassador to NATO has said that not a single official for the North Atlantic Treaty Organization is ready to discuss the ‘Open Door Policy’ with Moscow in talks scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 12. This comes as the US officials had iterated that the demands Russia made in the two draft treaties aimed at simmering down the escalating conflict with Kyiv at the border were a “non-starter,” according to the transcripts of the statements released.

COVID-19: Lakshadweep Becomes 1st Among UTs, States To Vaccinate All Children Aged 15-18

As the surge in cases of the new variant of COVID-19 Omicron has become a huge concern around the country, people who were not vaccinated earlier are being inoculated against the infection. Last week it was announced that Lakshadweep will start vaccinating all eligible children who are aged 15 to 18 years old and now after eight days on January 11, it has accomplished that goal making it the first Union Territory to do so, informed Lakshadweep's District Collector and Secretary, Asker Ali.

Gujarat Tightens COVID Curbs, Limits Public Events To 150 People Amid Omicron Surge

As the COVID cases are on a rapid increase in the country, the government is taking relevant measures to combat the surge. In response to that on Tuesday, the Gujarat government implemented new limitations in the state, limiting the number of people who can attend a public event to 150. The Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said that all public functions and meetings in the state, such as political, social, educational, cultural and religious programmes, will be limited to 150 people. Previously, the government had set a limit of 400 individuals for public gatherings.

