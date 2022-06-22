Top 10 Headlines: Afghan Quake Kills Nearly 255; Maharashtra Political Crisis & More

BJP's Presidential Pick Reflection Of Modi's Commitment To Welfare Of Tribes: HM Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah hailed the BJP-led NDA's announcement of naming former Jharkhand governor Droupadi Murmu as its candidate for the upcoming presidential elections. Amit Shah stressed that the decision is a reflection of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to the welfare of women and tribals.

Afghanistan: Massive Earthquake Kills At Least 255, Injures Over 500; Tremors Felt In Pak

A massive earthquake struck eastern Afghanistan early Wednesday, killing at least 255 people and injuring over 500, the state-run Bakhtar News Agency reported. The casualties took place in four districts of Paktika province, the worst-hit eastern province, as per reports. The quake has damaged several houses in the region and also caused land sliding in Paktika, local sources stated.

Sanjay Gupta, Managing Director Of OPG Securities, Arrested By CBI In NSE Co-location Scam

In a major development, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested Sanjay Gupta, the managing director of OPG Securities in connection to the NSE co-location scam case on Wednesday. This came shortly after the CBI had identified the Delhi-based broker company among the key beneficiaries in the NSE co-location scam.

Ukraine Destroys 2 Russian Drones & Kh-59 Missile, Strikes Snake Island's Russian Garrison

As the ravaging war between Moscow and Kyiv continues to escalate with Russian troops fighting with Ukrainian armies to capture more areas, the Air Force Command of war-torn Ukraine claimed that it has used anti-aircraft missiles to attack two ammunition depots and intercepted two Russian drones on June 21. In the region of Kyiv and Donetsk, the Ukrainian defence unit also destroyed an air-to-surface Russia's Kh-59 missile.

Maharashtra Political Crisis: Chhagun Bhujbal Says, "NCP Is Ready For Midterm Elections"

Amid the unrest in the ruling MVA government in Maharashtra, NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal denied the possibility of a midterm election in the state and stressed if an election is held then 'NCP is ready'. In a recent update, NCP chief Sharad Pawar has reached YB Chavan centre in Mumbai to meet Senior Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath and discuss the ongoing political crisis in the state.

Swapna Suresh To Appear Before ED On Wednesday; To Be Questioned On Her 164 Statement

After receiving fresh summons in connection to the Kerala gold smuggling case, Swapna Suresh, an accused in the case is all set to appear before the Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday, June 22. The summons was issued to Suresh on Saturday for interrogation in the case.

JDU Avers 'NDA Has Upper Hand' In Presidential Polls; Yet To Support Droupadi Murmu

Amid its tussle with ally BJP, JDU asserted on Wednesday that National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has the upper hand in the upcoming presidential polls. Speaking to the media, JDU spokesperson Rajiv Ranjan Prasad also highlighted that some parties did not attend the opposition meeting to zero in on the joint candidate thereby implying that the ruling coalition might get the support of non-NDA parties too. However, he refrained from announcing support for NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu. In the 2017 presidential polls, Nitish Kumar's party had voted for Ram Nath Kovind despite being an ally of RJD and Congress.

US Appoints Top 'Nazi Hunter' To Head DOJ Team Investigating Russian War Crimes In Ukraine

In response to Russian atrocities, the United States has appointed Eli Rosenbaum, the former director of the Justice Department’s Office of Special Investigations that was responsible for identifying and deporting Nazi war criminals, to investigate and prosecute those responsible for war crimes in Ukraine, said Merrick Garland, US Attorney General. Rosenbaum is known as 'Nazi hunter' as he was engaged in the search and deportaion of Nazi war criminals.

COP15: UN Biodiversity Summit Moved From China To Canada, Set To Take Place In December

A United Nations summit on Biodiversity due to take place in China has been relocated to Canada. The UN Biodiversity in a statement announced that the second part of the 15th meeting of the Conference of the Parties (COP15) will take place between 5 to 17 December in Montreal under the Presidency of China. The second phase of the COP15 was due to be held in China's Yunnan Province in April, according to ANI. However, the meeting was postponed and relocated to Canada due to the "continued uncertainties related to the ongoing global pandemic.

US Calls India 'key Strategic Partner', But Wants More Pressure On Russia Over Ukraine War

As India stood firm on its stance in the Russia-Ukraine war, US National Security Council coordinator John Kirby on Tuesday again stated that Washington wishes more international pressure on Moscow. Noting that the US values its relationship with India, Kirby told a press briefing on June 21 that Washington wants to ramp up pressure on Russia for its military aggression in Ukraine.

