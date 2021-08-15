Top 10 Headlines: Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani Flees Kabul; Punjab Cong Rift & More

Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani & Amrullah Saleh Flee Kabul After Taliban Takeover

Following reports of President Ashraf Ghani's decision to tender his resignation from the presidency in Afghanistan on August 15, he and Vice-President Amrullah Saleh have left the war-torn Kabul province in the day. Local news reports suggest that the duo handed over their powers to a transitional council before abdicating their offices. On Sunday, the Taliban launched an offensive taking over major cities like Kandahar, Herat, and Lashkar Gah, and gradually encircled the government in the capital province of Kabul. The Taliban insurgents entered the Afghan capital, tightening their grip on the war-torn country as panicked civilians fled acquired provinces. The militants, however, have pledged not to take Kabul “by force” as sporadic gunfire could be heard in the capital.

PM Modi's Independence Day Speech: Charts India's 25-yr Path; Sport, Infra, Women In Focus

As India celebrates 74 years of Independence, PM Narendra Modi on Sunday, addressed the nation from the Red Fort's ramparts. Charting India's future for the next 25 years, PM Modi coined the term Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas & Sabka Prayas to achieve a glorious India. Listing the government schemes focusing on OBCs, farmers, women and poor, he made several key announcements - opening up Sainik schools for women, national Infrastructure plan, Gati Shakti scheme, National Hydrogen mission. The PM also paid tributes to freedom struggle martyrs, partition victims and lauded the Indian Olympians and medical fraternity in his 1.5 hour-long address.

Afghan Crisis LIVE Updates: Defense Min Assures 'Kabul Is Safe' As Taliban Conquers Afghan

As US troops retreat after 20 years from war-torn Afghanistan, Taliban has taken over every Afghan province except Kabul where the govt is housed. An interim Taliban govt has been formed after talks.

PM Modi Flays Menace Of Terror & Expansionism; Sends Tough Message To China And Pakistan

In a veiled warning to Pakistan and China on Independence Day, PM Modi asserted that India will not cow down to the threat of terrorism and expansionism. Speaking from the ramparts of the Red Fort, the PM stressed that the country has also demonstrated its military might as evident from the 2016 surgical strike and the airstrike inside Pakistan in 2019 after the Balakot terror attack. He stressed that the Centre will not leave any stone unturned to strengthen the Armed Forces. This also assumes significance in the wake of the ongoing standoff at the Line of Actual Control.

PM Modi Announces Rs 100 Lakh Cr 'Gati Shakti' Master Plan For India's Infra Development

As India celebrates its Independence Day on August 15, PM Narendra Modi announced the 'PM Gati Shakti Masterplan'. Addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on Sunday, PM Modi said that the Rs 100-lakh crore national masterplan will make a foundation for revamping the country's infrastructure. Urging citizens to work together towards the infrastructural development of the country, he also announced improved railway services to boost India’s connectivity.

Congress Accuses PM Modi Of Repeating 2-yr Old Promise In Independence Day Speech

Taking a dig at PM Modi's Independence Day speech, Congress on Sunday accused him of repeating the promises which he made exactly two years ago. To buttress its point, the Sonia Gandhi-led party released a part of the PM's speech from August 15, 2019, where he said, "In this period, Rs.100 lakh crore will be spent on modern infrastructure which will generate employment". Today, he announced, "The scheme worth over Rs.100 lakh crore is going to generate new employment opportunities for lakhs of young people. Gati Shakti will be such a national plan which will lay the foundation of holistic infrastructure".

Punjab Congress Rift Spills Over To Independence Day As CM & Sidhu Hold Separate Functions

The infighting in Congress' Punjab unit spilled over to Independence Day as Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu held separate functions. While the CM unfurled the national flag at a ceremony in Amritsar, the Punjab Congress president was present at an event in Chandigarh. This comes days after Sidhu publicly challenged the CM to outrightly scrap the three contentious farm laws failing which the Congress MLAs would themselves do so in the Assembly. As per reports, Punjab AICC in-charge Harish Rawat is likely to visit Punjab next week to iron out the differences between the two leaders ahead of the Assembly polls.

CJI Rues Lack Of Debate During Lawmaking After Opposition Ruckus Mars Parliament Session

Days after the Monsoon session of Parliament ended days ahead of schedule, CJI NV Ramana expressed concern over the paucity of debate during lawmaking. Speaking at an event organised by the Supreme Court Bar Association to mark 74 years of Independence, the CJI recalled that most key leaders at the forefront of the freedom struggle such as Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Rajendra Prasad were lawyers. According to him, the presence of lawyers in the state legislature and Parliament in the initial years ensured constructive debate.

Independence Day: Burhan Wani's Father Unfurls Tricolor At A School In J&K's Pulwama

As India celebrates Independence Day, Muzaffar Wani, father of slain terrorist Burhan Wani hoisted the national flag in the Jammu and Kashmir. Muzaffar Wani, who is a teacher by profession unfurled the national flag in a school. The Union Territory's administration has directed all departments including the education department to ensure that flag hoisting is held in all offices on Independence Day.

CBI Announces ₹5 Lakh Reward For Information On Conspirators Of Dhanbad Judge Murder Case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has announced a reward of Rs 5 lakhs to anyone who provides credible information about the conspirators of the Dhanbad judge murder case. The CBI has been directed to file a weekly status report before the Jharkhand High Court on the investigation into the death of the Dhanbad district and sessions judge Uttam Anand.

