Top 10 Headlines: AIMIM Backs MVA In RS Elections; TRF Threatens Ahead Of Amarnath Yatra

Rajya Sabha Election 2022: AIMIM To Back MVA Candidate In Maharashtra, Lists 'conditions'

Confirming its support for the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in the Maharashtra Rajya Sabha elections, Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM announced on Friday that its MLAs will vote for Congress candidate Imran Pratapgarhi. AIMIM MP from Maharashtra's Aurangabad, Imtiaz Jaleel tweeted the decision just hours before the polling. It is pertinent to note that All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has two MLAs in the 288-member strong Maharashtra assembly.

Read the full story here

J&K: Lashkar-e-Taiba's Offshoot TRF Issues Fresh Threat Ahead Of Amarnath Yatra 2022

With only days left for the commencement of the Amarnath Yatra in Jammu and Kashmir, terror outfit The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) has issued a fresh threat, warning that they will target people who will come to the valley with propaganda. This comes as the security preparations in J&K are being heightened ahead of the pilgrimage.

Read the full story here

Rajya Sabha Election 2022: BJP Calls AIMIM's Support To MVA 'alliance Of Appeasement'

After Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM declared its support to Congress in the Rajya Sabha election, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday slammed the grand old party and MVA allies, asserting that it is an alliance of politics for them.

Read the full story here

Assam: Clashes Erupt In Kamrup District Over Land Dispute; 1 Died & 12 Persons Injured

In a tragic incident of violence that broke in Assam's Kamrup district on Thursday, one person was killed while at least 12 were injured after two groups clashed over a land dispute. According to the police officials, the dispute flared between two groups over a piece of land in Kismat Kathami village in the Sontoli area of Kamrup district on Thursday which eventually turned so violent that they started thrashing each other with iron rods, sticks and sharp weapons, resulting in the death of one person and several injured. The deceased person has been identified as 50-years-old Ali Akbar, who was a local farmer in the Kamrup district.

Read the full story here

Swapna Suresh Vows To Release 'explosive Negotiation' Audios Linked To Kerala Gold Scam

'Tomorrow, the whole country will understand', said Swapna Suresh as she vowed to release explosive 'negotiation' audio clips on Friday. In an appearance at Republic's Debate at 10, the prime accused in the Kerala gold scam case, confided in Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami that she confessed and revealed the facts about the gold scam, and the other cases against her before the court so that the investigation goes in the 'right track'.

Read the full story here

3 EU Members Are Completely Opposed To Ukraine's Accession, Says Minister

In a key development, three European Union members have opposed Ukraine’s accession to the bloc, a top lawmaker from the war-torn country said. On Thursday, Deputy Prime Minister for European Integration of Ukraine, Olga Stefanishyna reckoned that a total of seven nations have suggested alternative options for her country’s EU candidacy, out of which, three have completely refused to approve the membership. Soon after Russia launched its ‘special military operation’ on Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy filed an application for the country to become a member of the EU. However, even after weeks, there is little progress recorded.

Read the full story here

US Senate Foreign Relations Committee Approves Finland & Sweden’s Accession To NATO

As war rages on unabated in Eastern Europe, the United States Senate Foreign Relations Committee has passed a resolution on Thursday urging the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) to accept Finland and Sweden at the earliest, signalling bipartisan support for countering Russian aggression. The committee adopted the proposal supporting the two Nordic countries' admission to NATO by voice vote.

Read the full story here

Iran Removes 27 Cameras From Nuclear Facilities, IAEA Calls It 'fatal Blow' To 2015 Deal

Iranian officials removed 27 surveillance cameras installed at the country’s nuke facilities in a move that could mark the final nail in the coffin of a nuclear deal that has been in limbo for months now. On Thursday, the Islamic Republic informed the UN Nuclear watchdog about its decision to remove the cameras which are “basically all” the monitoring equipment installed by IAEA as a part of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) deal. Inked in 2015, the JCPOA restricts Iran’s capacity to enrich Uranium and also puts all its nuclear facilities under international surveillance in return for the relaxation of western sanctions.

Read the full story here

Brazil Reports Its First Monkeypox Case As WHO Warns Of 'real Risk' In Non-endemic Nations

Brazil on Thursday confirmed its first case of monkeypox, just days after the World Health Organization (WHO) warned that viral disease is a “real risk” in non-endemic countries. In the largest South American country, the monkeypox virus was detected in a 41-year-old man who recently travelled to Spain and Portugal, the city’s health secretariat said in a statement, according to Xinhua. It is to note that both European nations had previously confirmed several cases of the virus.

Read the full story here

J&K: MoS Jitendra Singh 'deeply Disturbed' Over Tensions In Bhaderwah, Appeals For Peace

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh on Friday stated that he was “deeply disturbed” by the “unpleasant situation” that developed in Bhaderwah town of Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district on Thursday. After a curfew was imposed and the army was called in to conduct a flag march in the area, Jitendra Singh on Friday took to Twitter and made a “humble appeal” to the heads of communities to “sit together to maintain the traditional harmony for which the beautiful town of Bhaderwah has always been known for”. Singh's remarks came in the wake of protests that erupted over the desecration of a Hindu temple in the Doda region.

Read the full story here