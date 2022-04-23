Top 10 Headlines: Alwar Temple Demolition, Sunjwan Encounter, Hanuman Chalisa Row & More

Jahangirpuri Violence: ED Files Case Under PMLA To Probe Assets Of Prime Accused Ansar

In a big development in the Jahangirpuri violence probe, the Enforcement Directorate has now filed a money laundering case to investigate the assets of Ansar, the main accused in the Jahangirpuri clash. The ED has filed a case to probe the sources of properties of Ansar, who is the main accused in the violence that took place last week in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri. The case comes only a day after the Delhi Police wrote to ED asking the agency to launch a probe against Ansar under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

DG CRPF Inspects Sunjwan Encounter Site, Security Beefed Up Ahead Of PM Modi's Visit

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Jammu and Kashmir on April 24, to mark Panchyati Raj Diwas with local self-government members, and in the aftermath of the Sunjwan encounter, the Union Territory's security has been beefed up and the area is under the radar of armed forces. On Friday, forces foiled a terror threat in the Valley wherein two terrorists of unknown terror groups were killed in an encounter. A CISF officer was also martyred and nine others were injured during the operation.

Hanuman Chalisa Row: MP Rana Blames Maha CM For Sena Protests; Urges PM Modi To Intervene

After the protest of Shiv Sainiks outside the residence of MP Navneet Rana and her husband MLA Ravi Rana over the Hanuman Chalisa row, Navneet attacked the Uddhav Thackeray government in Maharashtra for sending Shiv Sena workers to protest at her residence and also sought PM Modi's intervention in the state of Maharashtra.

Jahangirpuri Clashes: TMC Accuses BJP Of Blocking Its Delegation; 'Where's Democracy Now?'

On Friday, Trinamool Congress (TMC) Spokesperson, Kunal Ghosh attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), after a TMC delegation to Delhi's Jahangirpuri was blocked by the Delhi police. He slammed the Central government and said that the BJP wants to hide their conspiracy on Jahangirpuri violence.

Alwar Temple Demolition: Republic Accesses Proposal Copy; No Order To Bulldoze Temples

As the political war over the Alwar temple demolition intensifies, Republic has accessed the Alwar demolition proposal of 2021 which is the same copy as the 2016 proposal. According to the copy, there was no order to demolish the temple but to reconstruct the Gaurav path whose construction was halted in 2016.

Ukrainian Institute Asks Cannes Film Festival To Rename Z (Comme Z); 'It's Pro-war Symbol'

Amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine, several actors, popular celebrities, and film festivals have shown their solidarity with Ukraine during this tough time. While it was earlier announced that the upcoming Cannes Film Festival will host a special Ukraine Day in support of the war-torn country's film industry, it was recently revealed that the Ukrainian Institute has issued an official letter to the Cannes Film Festival and French director Michel Hazanavicius to rename the latter film Z (Comme Z) which is claimed to be a pro-war symbol of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Russia-Ukraine War: WHO Reports 162 Attacks On Ukraine's Healthcare Centres; 73 Fatalities

As the Russia-Ukraine war has intensified, the World Health Organization (WHO) on Saturday revealed that it has recorded nearly 162 attacks on healthcare facilities in Ukraine since Russia commenced its assault on February 24. Further, WHO stated that these assaults on healthcare facilities have resulted in 73 fatalities and 52 injuries between February 24 and April 16, The Kyiv Independent reported.

USAID Approves $131mn Investment To Counter Impact Of Russian War On Ukraine

As Ukraine continues to stage a sturdy resistance against invading Russian troops, US Agency for International Development (USAID) on Friday announced an investment of $131 million in a bid to counter the impact of the war. The funding is also expected to help Ukrainians to strengthen their resilience, democracy, economy, and healthcare systems against the "unprovoked" Russian onslaught, USAID said in a statement. The aid package is also aimed to reaffirm the agency's ongoing investment in Ukraine's development priorities while meeting urgent needs created by war.

China: Shanghai Reports 12 New COVID Deaths As 'world's Most Brutal Lockdown' Continues

China's largest city of Shanghai on Friday reported 12 new COVID-related deaths. The financial hub of the country is currently reeling under the "world's most brutal lockdown" as the daily caseload crossed 2,700 on April 21. As of now, the city has recorded 26,634 asymptomatic cases in the biggest flare-up of the pandemic.

Russia: Explosion At Mining Plant In Orenburg Kills Three People; Rescuers Working On Site

A loud explosion at the Gaisky Mining and Processing Plant (GOK) in the Orenburg Region, Russia has claimed lives of at least three on Saturday, the regional prosecutor's office said, according to TASS. “The incident at the Gaisky mining and processing plant occurred at about 08:50 am (local time), during mining and blasting, an emergency detonation of an explosive occurred at a depth of 1.2 km. 88 workers were evacuated,” the statement by the regional prosecutor Ruslan Medvedev informed. An investigation was ordered into the incident to establish the cause of the blast. There were no external injuries on the bodies of the dead, Russia’s State affiliated agency reported.

