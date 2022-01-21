Top 10 Headlines: Amar Jawan Jyoti Row; Hologram Tribute To Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose

How National War Memorial's merged eternal flame does justice to India's immortal martyrs

In a historic move, Amar Jawan Jyoti at the India Gate was merged with the National War Memorial flame on Friday, January 21, ahead of Republic Day celebrations. Air Marshal Balabadra Radha Krishna, Chief of Integrated Defence Staff, in the absence of serving Chief of Defence Staff, presided over the event that merged the flames of Amar Jawan Jyoti with the eternal flame at the National War Memorial in a ceremonial function.

Congress peddles fake news on Amar Jawan Jyoti with repeated 'extinguished' claim

As the Amar Jawan Jyoti at the India Gate was merged with the National War Memorial flame, the Congress party on Friday targeted the Centre over "extinguishing" the flame, alleging that ''fake nationalists" would not understand the significance of it. It is pertinent to note that the Amar Jawan Jyoti at the India Gate was not "extinguished" but merged with the eternal flame of the National War Memorial.

I merged many flames with Drass war memorial: Former Army veteran on 'merger' precedent

Former chairperson of the ceasefire monitoring group Lt. Gen Shokin Chouhan on Republic's Debate at 9 with Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami outlined that the Amar Jawan Jyoti at India Gate was not in fact eternal, and there was a need for a war memorial. The Amar Jawan Jyoti was merged with the eternal flame at the National War Memorial in a ceremony on Friday.

As Hologram tribute to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose piques netizens, here's how it'll work

As the country prepares to commemorate the 125th anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced that a statue of the freedom fighter would be installed at the canopy adjoining India Gate where till 1968 a figure of Imperial Monarch King George V had stood, and until that statue is built, a hologram of Netaji will occupy the spot after he unveils it on January 23 at around 6 PM. First-ever of its kind in India, the hologram statue will adorn the Rajpath till the time a concrete & granite-made statue is carved to take its place.

Punjab elections: BJP releases first list of 34 candidates; 'doctors, lawyers, farmers...'

Amid hectic campaigning from all concerned to win in Punjab, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released its first list of 34 candidates for the upcoming Assembly polls. Out of 34 candidates in the first list, 12 are from farmer families, 8 from the Scheduled Caste category and 13 are from the Sikh community.

Goa Elections: Utpal Parrikar to fight independently from Panaji, calls it 'only choice'

Utpal Parrikar, son of former Defence Minister, the late Manohar Parrikar, on Friday, confirmed that he would be fighting the upcoming Goa Assembly election from the Panaji constituency as an Independent candidate.

Uttarakhand: Harak Singh Rawat 'Happy to be back in Congress; BJP govt didn't let me work'

Former cabinet minister in the BJP-run govt in Uttarakhand Harak Singh Rawat joined the Congress party along with his daughter-in-law, ahead of the elections in the state. The veteran politician from the hill state was welcomed by senior Congress leader Harish Rawat into the party. After joining the Congress party, Rawat spoke to Republic TV and said that he was happy to be back in the grand-old-party.

Meghalaya CM says conflict with Assam resolved in 6 areas; 'My govt showed decisiveness'

With Meghalaya and Assam making some headway in a long-standing border dispute, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Friday said that his government is committed to resolving the unsettled conflict and making this decade the ‘Meghalayan Decade.’ He affirmed that his government is committed to place Meghalaya in the top 10 states of the country in the coming 10 years.

China calls Arunachal Pradesh teen's abduction 'crackdown on illegal entry & exit'

Through its mouthpiece Global Times, China shamelessly reacted to what they called the Indian media's 'over-hype' on the abduction of an Arunachal Pradesh teen by the Chinese Army on Friday. Wang Yi, the Foreign Minister of China, said to the Global Times that Zangnan from where the teen was abducted was 'China's territory', and the country always opposes India's 'illegal encroachment' of it.

Tragic: 4 Indians found dead at US-Canada border; consular team sent to coordinate & help

After a family of four Indians, including an infant, reportedly died from exposure to cold weather on the Canadian side of the border with the US, High Commissioner of India to Canada Ajay Bisaria informed that an Indian consular team is currently travelling to Manitoba to coordinate and extend help.

Image: Republic World