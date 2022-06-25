Top 10 Headlines: Amit Shah Breaks Silence On Gujarat Riots; Maha Political Crisis & More

Amit Shah breaks silence on 2002 Gujarat riots; exposes 'troika' over lies against PM Modi

In a freewheeling interview with ANI's Editor-in-Chief Smita Prakash on Saturday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah broke his silence on the 2002 Gujarat riots. This came a day after the Supreme Court upheld the clean chit to PM Modi given by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in connection with these riots. Maintaining that only a strong-willed person like the PM could adopt the stance of not speaking on this case as it was sub-judice, Shah expressed happiness over the apex court's verdict. When the Gujarat riots took place, he was an MLA representing the Sarkhej controversy.

Gujarat riots: 'Govt did not delay calling Army; SC also appreciated it', says Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Friday that there was no delay on part of the Gujarat government in deploying the Armed forces to deal with the post-Godhra 2002 riots. Speaking to ANI, Shah also noted that former Punjab DGP KPS Gill had termed the state government's action "prompt and neutral".

Uddhav Govt vs Eknath Shinde: As tussle intensifies, Shiv Sena & rebels mull legal option

As the Maharashtra political crisis deepens, the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, as well as the rebel camp led by Eknath Shinde, are reportedly exploring legal options to save their face.

Shinde, who is camping in Guwahati with at least 50 MLAs, is said to have consulted a legal expert in Assam on the possibilities of disqualification and the constitutional provisions. According to sources, the Shinde camp has decided to move a resolution seeking the removal of Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal. He has already taken steps to prepare a motion with the signature of 46 MLAs of the rebel group, sources said.

India delivers second tranche of relief assistance to Afghanistan after deadly earthquake

India on Friday delivered the second consignment of humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan following a devastating earthquake that ripped through the nation. Over 1,000 have been killed and another 1,500 injured in the 6.1 magnitude quake that shook Afghanistan on June 22.

Ram Gopal Varma's controversial tweet on Droupadi Murmu triggers row; BJP files complaint

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma landed in controversy on Friday with his tweet on NDA's Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu, which triggered a backlash from the BJP. Telangana BJP leaders Gudur Narayana Reddy and T Nandeshwar Goud filed a complaint against Varma at the Abids police station in Hyderabad, accusing him of disrespecting the SC and ST community.

Russia condemns EU for accepting Ukraine's membership bid; warns of 'negative consequence'

In the first response to the European Union’s (EU) momentous step of granting candidacy status to Ukraine and Moldova, Russia warned that the bloc’s decision would have negative consequences. According to Moscow, which waged war in Ukraine in late February, the step by the union amounted to the “enslaving” of the neighbouring countries. However, it is to note that it could take several years for Ukraine and Moldova to join the European bloc.

New Labour laws from July 1: All you need to know on in-hand salary, increased work hours

As the Centre plans to implement labour laws from July 1, the in-hand salary, contribution to Employees' Provident Fund, and working hours could change significantly. The employees will witness a series of modifications including increased work hours, PF contributions, and decreased in-hand salary with the newly prescribed wage codes.

Eknath Shinde calls for meet at 2 pm; rebels set to name Deepak Kesarkar as spokesperson

In a crucial development, Maharashtra Minister Eknath Shinde called a meeting of rebel Shiv Sena MLAs at 2 pm on Saturday to discuss the future course of action. This comes after the Uddhav Thackeray-led party submitted an application to Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal seeking the disqualification of 16 rebel MLAs including Shinde. In a blow to the rebel camp, Zirwal has already approved the appointment of Ajay Choudhari and Sunil Prabhu as the Sena's new Legislative Party leader and Chief Whip respectively.

Krishna Janmabhoomi Case: Hindu Side To Discuss Strategies In Key Meet At Vrindavan Today

In a big development, a huge meeting has been organised on Saturday, June 25, in Vrindavan of Uttar Pradesh's Mathura regarding the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi land dispute case.

According to the president of Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Mukti Nyas, Advocate Mahendra Pratap, a huge meeting has been organised at Hanuman Tekri of Vrindavan wherein further strategies to free the disputed land will be discussed. The meeting, which is scheduled to take place at 04:00 PM on June 25, is likely to be attended by prominent saints, mahants, Bhagwatacharyas, temple servants and senior advocates of Vrindavan.

Shiv Sena asserts 'all oppn parties have become united' as rebellion threatens MVA future

Taking a jibe at rebel legislators who have triggered a political crisis in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena on Saturday quipped that they are in Guwahati for attending a "Yoga camp". Penning an editorial in Sena mouthpiece Saamana on Saturday, Executive Editor Sanjay Raut also took a swipe at Eknath Shinde for conceding in a video that a 'Mahashakti' i.e BJP is helping them. Lamenting that the rebels chose to turn a blind eye to how the JP Nadda-led party is trying to grab power, he asserted that all opposition parties in India have united against this style of functioning.

