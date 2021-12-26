Top 10 Headlines: Amit Shah Takes On Akhilesh, Complaint Against Sunny Leone & More

Amit Shah’s Cracking Speech Takes On Akhilesh Yadav’s “Bua-Babua” Development Model

Attacking Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati and Samajwadi Pary (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the earlier governments of "Bua-Babua" in Uttar Pradesh could not bring development, stating that they were 'casteist' and 'family' parties.

Centre To Constitute 5-member Committee To Look Into Withdrawal Of AFSPA In Nagaland

The Centre will constitute a five-member committee to look into the withdrawal of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) from Nagaland, Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio informed on Sunday. The announcement comes after Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a high-level meeting on December 23 to discuss the present scenario in Nagaland in the aftermath of the civilian killings. The meeting was attended by Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Yanthungo Patton, Deputy Chief Minister of Nagaland and T. R. Zeliang, leader of the Naga People's Front.

BJP Alleges Girls 'manhandled' At Priyanka Vadra's Jhansi Rally; 'Modi, Yogi' Chants Heard

Congress on Monday defied COVID-19 protocols and organised a 'Mahila' Marathon in Jhansi ahead of the upcoming Uttar Pradesh polls. However, in a huge embarrassment for Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, chants of PM Narendra Modi and CM Yogi Adityanath's names were heard at the rally. Some Congress workers also misbehaved with students and women, the Bharatiya Janata Party alleged.

Navjot Sidhu Passes Misogynistic Remark, Tells Gurdaspur Lawmaker To 'wear Bangles'; WATCH

Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu found himself embroiled in another controversy on Sunday after he passed a deeply misogynistic remark and asked the Gurdaspur lawmaker to 'wear bangles'. Slamming him for not being 'manly enough', Sidhu remarked that lawmakers should 'wear bangles' if they can't run a constituency. It is likely that Sidhu's jibe was directed at Gurdaspur MP Sunny Deol, who was elected to the constituency on a BJP ticket in 2019.

Sunny Leone Faces Heat; Complaint Filed Against Her & Others Over 'Madhuban Mein Radhika'

Amid the massive row over Bollywood actress Sunny Leone's latest song, Madhuban mein Radhika naache for "hurting religious sentiments", a complaint has been lodged against the actor, lyricist Manoj Yadav, and singers of the song, under Sections 295, 298, 505, 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

IND Vs SA: KL Rahul, Mayank Join Elite List Of Cricketers After 117-run Opening Stand

India’s opening pair of KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal, in the first Test match between India and South Africa, which started on Boxing Day at the SuperSport Park listed their name in a unique list of records by scoring 117 runs for the first wicket partnership. India opted to bat first after winning the toss, and Mayank Agarwal walked out to the middle alongside KL Rahul.Batting together, both cricketers added a grand total of 117 runs for the opening stand from 244 balls before Agarwal was dismissed by Lungi Ngidi in the 41st over of the match.

Jammu & Kashmir: Terrorists Hurl Grenades At CRPF Day After 6 Terrorists Neutralised

In another terror attack in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir in less than 24 hours since security forces neutralised six terrorists, a grenade was hurled at a CRPF camp in south Kashmir's Kulgam district on Sunday. The terrorists tried to target the security forces once again. However, no damage and injuries have been reported so far. The CRPF is currently conducting a search operation to find out the perpetrator.

'Samajwadi Stink': UP CM Yogi Adityanath Attacks SP Over Raid On Kanpur Perfume Trader

In a veiled attack on Samajwadi Party, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said that the BJP government works for the poor, unlike the previous government where gangsters used to confiscate the land. He made this remark while laying the foundation stone of the houses of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) in Prayagraj.

ED Quizzes Gyanpur MLA Vijay Mishra Inside Agra Jail In Connection With Extortion Case

The Enforcement Directorate on Sunday questioned Uttar Pradesh MLA Vijay Mishra in connection with a money laundering case. The four-time Gyanpur MLA is currently lodged in the Agra Jail in a property-grabbing case. Vijay Mishra was arrested by the UP Police from Madhya Pradesh's Bhadoia district on August 15, 2020.

PM Modi Expresses Grief Over Loss Of Lives In Noodle Factory Blast At Bihar's Muzaffarpur

In a tragic incident, at least six people died and several were left injured when a boiler exploded inside a noodle-making factory in Bihar's Muzaffarpur. Responding to the accident, Prime minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences to the families of the deceased. PM Narendra Modi wrote on Twitter, "The accident in a factory in Muzaffarpur, Bihar is very sad. I express my deepest condolences to the families of the deceased. Also I wish the injured a speedy recovery."

