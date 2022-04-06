Top 10 Headlines: Anil Deshmukh Sent To CBI Custody; Russia Targets Ukrainian Oil Depot

Ex-Maharashtra Minister Anil Deshmukh Sent To CBI Custody Till April 11 In Extortion Case

In a major setback for former Home Minister of Maharashtra, Anil Deshmukh, in connection to an extortion case, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has now been granted custody of the former Maharashtra minister till April 11. This comes after the ex-state HM was taken into custody by the Central investigative agency from Mumbai’s Arthur Road Jail in connection to corruption allegations raised against him by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh.

Read Full Story Here

Pakistan Crisis: Supreme Court Adjourns Hearing On Dissolution Of Assembly Till April 7

Days after the no-confidence motion fell flat in the Pakistan National Assembly, the country's Supreme Court hearing over the matter has been adjourned till Thursday morning, April 7. Interestingly, during the hearing of the case against Prime Minister Imran Khan's move, the Chief Justice said that apparently the no-confidence motion was going to succeed, as per sources.

Read Full Story Here

Centre Assures Safety Of Assets Of Kashmiri Pandits; Properties Of 610 Applicants Returned

Union Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs Nityananda Rai said on Wednesday that the Narendra Modi government is fully capable of restoring the assets of Kashmiri Pandits who migrated from Kashmir. Responding to queries during Question Hour in Rajya Sabha, Rai informed that properties of 610 applicants have been returned so far adding that the District Magistrate has been designated as the custodian of the migrants' properties.

Read Full Story Here

NCP Chief Sharad Pawar Calls On PM Modi To Discuss 'agricultural Issues'; Sparks Buzz

In an intriguing development, NCP supremo and Rajya Sabha MP Sharad Pawar met PM Modi in Parliament for nearly 20 minutes, sources told Republic TV. While sources in NCP insisted that only agricultural issues were discussed between the two leaders, the meeting assumes significance owing to the political situation in Maharashtra. To begin with, two key NCP leaders- sitting state Cabinet Minister Nawab Malik and former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh are in jail in connection with cases registered by the central agencies.

Read Full Story Here

Rescue Ops Underway After Fire Erupts In Ukrainian Oil Depot Following Russian Shelling

On the 43rd day since the onset of the ruthless military aggression in Ukraine, it was reported that Kremlin's troops advanced their attack by targeting an oil depot in Novomoskovsky, leading to a massive fire. However, there have been no reports of fatalities or injuries post the fire breakout. Visuals that emerged from the region depicted emergency services officials attempting to douse the fire, which broke out as an aftermath of the intense shelling by the Russian forces. Notably, Novomoskovsky is a city in the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast in Ukraine.

Read Full Story Here

AIMIM Corporator Booked, Arrested For Abusing, Threatening Police On Duty In Telangana

Hours after a video of Mohammed Gouseuddin threatening the police started doing the rounds, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) corporator was arrested by the Telangana police on Wednesday. AIMIM corporator Mohammed Gouseuddin has to undergo a medical test after which he will be sent to judicial custody. The police have registered an FIR against Gouseuddin under sections 353- (assault or use of criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of his/her duty) and 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

Read Full Story Here

US Approves Sale Of Air Defense System Worth $95 Million To Taiwan; China Voices Objection

In a key development, the United States approved the sale of training and equipment worth up to $95 million (over Rs 700 crores) to support Taiwan's Patriot missile defence system. On Tuesday, April 5, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency submitted the required certification informing Congress of the potential sale. According to the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA), the package would comprise training, planning, fielding, deployment, operation, maintenance and associated equipment for the Patriot Air Defense System. The DSCA, in a statement, noted that this proposed sale is in accordance with United States law and policy, as stated in Public Law 96-8.

Read Full Story Here

India Calls For Independent Investigation Into Bucha Genocide, Pushes For Peace In Ukraine

As the Russia Ukraine war continues to escalate, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday raised concerns over the Bucha genocide. Speaking at Lok Sabha, the EAM expressed concerns over the killings and said that India calls for an investigation into the matter. More than 400 bodies of Ukrainians were found allegedly killed by Russian shelling or by Vladimir Putin's invading forces in Bucha.

Read Full Story Here

Karnataka Hijab Row: Ex-J&K Dy CM Slams Al-Qaeda Terrorist For Meddling In India's Matters

Former Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Kavinder Gupta reacted sharply to a video of Al Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahiri, in which the head of the terrorist organisation is heard exhorting Indian Muslims to react to "oppression". In the 9-minute video message titled "The Noble Woman of India" released by Ayman al-Zawahiri on Al-Qaeda’s official Shabab media on Tuesday, the terrorist lauded Muskan Khan, a Karnataka student who had confronted a group objecting to her wearing a burqa in college.

Read Full Story Here

'Uddhav Thackeray Joined Queue Of Pseudo Seculars': Devendra Fadnavis On Loudspeaker Row

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday launched a fresh salvo at CM Uddhav Thackeray by alleging that the latter had "joined the queue of pseudo seculars" by not adopting action on loudspeakers installed in mosques while seizing those installed in temples, according to ANI. The BJP leader, during an event to mark the party's Foundation Day, said, "It seems that Uddhav Thackeray has joined the queue of pseudo seculars. He doesn’t take action on loudspeakers even after HC order but when ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ is played on loudspeakers, it’s seized. It means Uddhav Thackeray has joined politics of pseudo-secular," ANI reported.

Read Full Story Here

Image: Republic World