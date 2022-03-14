Top 10 Headlines: Anil Deshmukh's Bail Rejected; Russia-Ukraine Talks Underway & More

Anil Deshmukh's bail rejected by special PMLA court; judge says 'sufficient evidence'

The Special PMLA Court on Monday, March 14, rejected the bail application of former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh in the Rs 100 crore money laundering case. While dictating the order, the judge noted that prima facie, there was 'sufficient evidence' against the NCP leader in the case. The NCP leader will continue to remain in Mumbai's Arthur road jail for at least another 14 days.

Russia-Ukraine war: Fourth round of peace talks begins virtually as war enters Day 19

Amid the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, the fourth round of peace negotiations between the two countries has started virtually on Monday. This comes amid the war between the two countries continue to escalate and all three rounds of peace talks failed to yield the desired results. Earlier today, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's aide Mykhailo Podolyak took to Twitter to provide details of the meeting. "Again. Negotiations go non-stop in the format of video conferences. Working groups are constantly functioning. A large number of issues require constant attention. On Monday, March 14, a negotiating session will be held to sum up the preliminary results…[Sic], he stated.

COVID vaccination for children: Which vaccine will be given to 12-14 years group?

Expanding its vaccination drive, the Government of India on Monday, March 14, announced that from March 16 those between 12-14 years of age will also be eligible for inoculation against COVID-19. Hyderabad based Biological E Limited's COVID-19 vaccine, Corbevax, will be used to inoculate the said age group, the Government of India said in a statement.

China meddles in Indian affairs, urges Pakistan to seek in-depth probe in missile episode

Prone to meddling in India's affairs, China on Monday, March 14, provoked Pakistan to hold talks and seek a thorough probe into the accidental missile-firing incident. China's provocation comes even as Pakistan and India are already in constant touch in regards to the matter, and have been discussing and deliberating on the topic of enquiry. On March 10, while addressing a press briefing, the Director-General of the Inter-Services Public Relations Babar Iftikhar said that a 'high-speed flying object' from Sirsa in India crashed in Mian Chunnu in Pakistan.

Ukraine says communication hard with Russia; cites 'different political systems' as reason

With the 4th round of talks underway between Moscow and Kyiv, Mykhailo Podoliyak, adviser to the president of Ukraine stated that the reason for discord between the two nations was 'two different political systems'. Taking to Twitter, Podoliyak remarked that while Ukraine is a society that promotes 'free dialogue', Russia was an 'ultimatum and suppression' based society. In the visuals shared by Podoliyak, senior officials can be seen in consultation with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

BJP MPs give rousing welcome to PM Modi in LS over impressive performance in recent polls

Following BJP's massive win in four states including Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was welcomed by the BJP MPs in Lok Sabha, amid chants of "Modi, Modi". The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) established a resounding victory in four of the five states that went to the polls including Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, and Manipur. On Monday, the first day of the second part of the Budget Session, Modi was given a rousing welcome by BJP members in the Lok Sabha for his party's impressive performance in the assembly elections.

Kashmir Files: Congress downplays 1990 Pandits' exodus from J&K; BJP slams whitewashing

Stirring a massive controversy, Congress' Kerala Twitter handle took on Vivek Agnihotri's 'Kashmir Files' movie on Sunday, sharing a long thread of 'facts' about the Kashmiri Pandit exodus in 1990. In a bid to downplay the exodus, Congress claimed that it was the terrorists who killed 399 Kashmiri Pandits between (1990-2007) while 15,000 Muslims were killed during the same era. Facing severe backlash for its tweet, Congress later took down the first tweet.

AAP's Arvind Kejriwal & Bhagwant Mann to campaign in poll-bound Himachal & Gujarat

In a key development, a source close to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has claimed that the party will be looking to contest elections in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat later this year. According to news agency ANI, the source added that after a resounding victory in Punjab polls, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM-elect Bhagwant Mann will be campaigning for AAP in the poll-bound states. Notably, Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat will be going for polls in November this year. It is pertinent to mention here that Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress will be the key contenders in both states.

Harish Rawat says Congress lost U'khand 'due to weakness' after blaming choice of seats

After Congress’s dismal performance in the recently concluded Uttarakhand elections, former Chief Minister Harish Rawat had blamed the party’s screening committee for fielding him from the Lalkaun Assembly seat, which he lost. Day after venting it out on the Congress leadership, Rawat has now admitted that the party lost due to its 'weakness.'

Russia-Ukraine War: Israel to mediate negotiations in hope to bring an 'end to aggression'

Israel is going to mediate the negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, Head of the Presidential Administration Andriy Yermak said on Monday. Taking to his Facebook, Yermak announced that Israel had taken on the 'complex but noble' mission of working as an intermediary between Russia and Ukraine. The official further revealed that as a first step, Israel had decided to let in relatives of Ukrainians who were already in the country. The statement comes as the 4th round of talks between Kyiv and Moscow begin virtually.

