Top 10 Headlines: Ansal Brothers Get 7 Yrs Jail In Uphaar Tragedy; Chennai Floods & More

Delhi Govt Blames UP & BJP For Toxic Foam In Yamuna River; Praises Own Chhath Puja Effort

As the Yamuna river near Kalindi Kunj was found covered in a thick coating of toxic foam on Monday even as people took the holy dip to observe the Chhath Puja festival, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha blamed the Uttar Pradesh Government for the river's pollution. Another AAP leader and Delhi Minister Gopal Rai targeted the BJP for the toxic foam in Yamuna and said, "The dirty water in Yamuna was left by Haryana where BJP is in power. Delhi L-G also belongs to BJP. Delhi government is doing puja and BJP is doing politics."

Mumbai Court Sends Notice To Nawab Malik In Kamboj's Defamation Suit; Summoned On Nov 29

The Mumbai Metropolitan court in Sewree issued a process against NCP Minister Nawab Malik for an offence punishable under Section 500 of the IPC (defamation). Nawab Malik has been asked to appear before the court on November 29. The Court has issued the process in connection with a criminal defamation complaint filed by BJP leader Mohit Kamboj. The court observed that in prima facie, it has been proven that the words spoken by Nawab Malik harmed the reputation of Mohit Kamboj.

Uphaar Fire Tragedy: Ansal Brothers Get 7 Yrs Jail & ₹5.5 Cr Fine For Evidence Tampering

In a major development, Delhi's Patiala House Court has awarded a sentence of seven years jail each to Sushil Ansal and Gopal Ansal, as well as to others, in the case related to alleged tampering with the crucial evidence in the 1997 Uphaar fire tragedy case. The Court also ordered to take them into custody.

Cruise Drug Bust Informant KP Gosavi's Custody With Pune Police Extended; NCB May Want Him

The custody of NCB's drug bust case independent witness Kiran Gosavi, who was arrested in a cheating case by the Pune police, has been extended on Monday. As per ANI, Kiran Gosavi will remain in the custody of the Pune Police for one more day. The witness was remanded to 8-day police custody till November 8 after he was nabbed post a long manhunt. A lookout order was issued against him and 4 police teams were on his tail, the police had said.

Chennai Floods: Skymet Weather Issues Projections As Tamil Nadu Witnesses Heavy Rains

On Monday morning, heavy rains continued to pelt Tamil Nadu and its surrounding regions, affecting vehicular travel across the state. According to the India Meteorological Department, showers are predicted to continue for the following two days (IMD). According to the IMD, there is a risk of flash flooding in various districts of Tamil Nadu in the next 6 hours. Skymet Weather has been putting up updates and projections on their Twitter handle regarding the Chennai floods in Tamil Nadu.

Shah Rukh Khan Seen Returning From Low-profile Delhi Visit As Aryan Khan Skips NCB Summons

Even as Aryan Khan avoided answering summons issued to him by the NCB for Sunday citing fever, his father & Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan was seen returning to Mumbai from Delhi, with the visuals not giving much away on account of a black umbrella being used to keep him out of view from the shutterbugs that are usually present keeping a tab on celebrities. SRK's son Aryan Khan along with Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha were granted bail by the Bombay High Court a few days ago after being arrested by the NCB in a drug bust at Mumbai's international cruise port on October 2.

Porbandar Police Books 10 Unknown Pakistanis For Crossing Over & Firing At Indian Boats

In the aftermath of the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency personnel's firing at two Indian fishing boats namely, Jalpari and Padma, near the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) on Saturday around 4 p.m., the Navi Bandar police, under Porbandar jurisdiction, have registered an FIR against the individuals involved in the attack that killed one.

Navjot Sidhu Decries 'inaction' In Sacrilege Cases; Comes Down Heavily On Punjab AG Again

Addressing a press conference on Monday, Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu lambasted the government for the purported inaction in sacrilege cases. This comes two days after Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi promised swift action against the guilty in the sacrilege cases and those behind the drug menace. Sidhu cried foul over the fact that no charge sheet had been filed in the Kotkapura case even 6 months after the formation of a new Special Investigation Team.

President Kovind Confers Prestigious Padma Awards Honouring Eminent Personalities

President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday presented Padma Awards at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. The Padma Awards, which are given to individuals in various disciplines/ fields of activities, are the highest honours in the country. President Kovind honoured the awardees in the presence of various dignitaries. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar were present at the event.

France: Police Officer Injured In Knife Attack At Cannes; Attacker Neutralized

A police officer was stabbed with a knife in Cannes, southern France, on Monday, November 8, and his assailant has been "neutralised," according to French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin. The minister is now on his way to the city to investigate the incident. "A policeman from the Cannes was stabbed wounded. The assailant was neutralized by his colleagues. I am going there immediately this morning and I give all my support to the national police and to the city of Cannes," Darmanin's tweet (translated) read.

