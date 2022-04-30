Top 10 Headlines: Anurag Thakur Blames AAP For Patiala Clashes; Yes Bank Fraud Case & More

PM Modi Addresses Joint Conference Of CMs And Chief Justices; Bats For 'digitisation'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday participated in the inaugural session of the Joint Conference of Chief Ministers of States and Chief Justices of High Courts at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi. During this while, he also addressed the present dignitaries and leaders further speaking on India's justice delivery and law and order system followed by the prevalent challenges that are faced in the system.

Shaheen Bagh Drug Bust: Neighbours Unaware Of Activities, 'Case Brought Shame To Locality'

While the four arrested in the Shaheen Bagh drug bust case have been sent to a seven-day remand, one of the shopkeepers next to the crime scene said he had never seen the accused coming or going out of the premises. Stating that the neighbourhood was alerted of the fold of events only after officials reached the spot and carried out raids, the shopkeeper said that the Delhi Police even interrogated them but they had no information.

Ukraine Claims It Has 'sufficient Evidence' Against Russian War Crimes To Testify In ICC

Amid its brutal conflict with Russia, the Ukrainian government has claimed to have enough evidence against Russian war crimes. Speaking at the national telethon, Ukraine's Justice Minister Denys Malyuska expressed confidence that Kyiv has significant evidence of Russian war crimes including genocide. He further stated that both Ukrainian national courts, as well as international bodies, can pass sentences on the Russian leadership and its military. These include the International Criminal Court (ICC), a tribunal recently established by the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, and other courts, Radio Liberty reported.

Anurag Thakur Blames AAP For Patiala Violence; 'Punjab CM Spends More Time Outside State'

Union Minister Anurag Thakur slammed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over the Patiala violence, opining that CM Bhagwant Mann spent more time outside Punjab. The Union Minister also expressed concern over such clashes happening in the border state and the deteriorating law and order situation. Thakur further questioned AAP's ideologies and connections and demanded stern action against the rioters.

Punjab Govt Transfers Patiala IG, SSP, And SP After Clashes; FIR Against 'pro-Khalistanis'

A day after holding an urgent meeting with DGP and other senior officials over the Patiala violence incident, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann pulled up the DGP regarding the clashes in Patiala and further ordered an immediate inquiry into the matter. Following this, the Chief Minister has also taken action against the officers responsible for the breakdown of the law and order situation and further ordered the transfer of several police officers serving in Patiala.

Yes Bank Fraud Case: CBI Raids 8 Locations Linked To Avinash Bhosale In Mumbai & Pune

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is conducting searches at eight locations in Mumbai and Pune at the residences and offices of the suspects in the Yes Bank fraud case. Teams from CBI Headquarters accompanied the Mumbai unit in raiding the premises of suspects in the Rs 300 crore money laundering case.

Searches were conducted at the properties linked to Avinash Bhosale and Avinash Bhosale Infrastructure Limited. Bhosale is a promoter of the ABIL group of companies. The CBI also raided Shahid Balwa, who was named in the 2G scam and later acquitted, and Vinod Goenka of Neelkamal Realtors.

Elon Musk Breaks Silence On Polarisation In US, Addresses Left Wing Vs Right Wing Debate

Elon Musk's ownership of Twitter, so far, has been a notable one since the Tesla CEO unleashed his political neutrality on the microblogging site. Having stated recently that he aims to convert Twitter into a politically-neutral space, and against the ongoing polarisation, Musk implied that all users, irrespective of political alignment, should be allowed to share and express their views freely. His tweets over politics and neutrality have been pouring in, shortly after Twitter accepted Musk's buyout bid of USD 44 billion.

Romania, Bulgaria Will Assist In Finding Those Who Have Committed War Crimes In Ukraine

Amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, Romania and Bulgaria have decided to assist in identifying individuals who have perpetrated war crimes in war-torn Ukraine, further bringing them to justice. According to a Ukrinform report, the two nations would also support Ukraine, Moldova, as well as Georgia in their European integration goals. Further, Bulgaria's Prime Minister Kiril Petkov and Romanian Prime Minister Nicolae Ciucă have voiced "categorical" support for Ukraine, Moldova, and Georgia in their bids to join the EU.

ED Attaches Jacqueline Fernandez's Assets Worth Rs 7.27 Cr In Sukesh Chandrashekhar Case

In the latest development, the Enforcement Directorate has attached the assets of actor Jacqueline Fernandez over her links with alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. The Sri Lankan national had landed in a soup after information emerged that she received gifts worth crores from the alleged scamster who is currently in jail.

Intimate pictures of them had also gone viral before, after which the Kick star had requested media to not circulate them.

'If Provoked By Hostile Forces...': Kim Jong-un Continues To Fire Nuclear Weapons Warning

Supreme leader of North Korea, Kim Jong-un reiterated his warning to deploy nuclear weapons 'preemptively' if threatened, while also praising his top military officers for organising a large military parade this week in the nation's capital, Pyongyang.

According to the North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), Kim Jong-un has stated his firm determination to continue building and developing his nuclear-armed military in order to "preemptively and thoroughly contain and frustrate all dangerous attempts and threatening moves, including ever-escalating nuclear threats from hostile forces, if necessary," AP reported.

