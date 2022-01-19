Top 10 Headlines: Aparna Yadav Joins BJP; Sania Mirza Announces Retirement & More

Akhilesh Yadav Confirms Contesting In UP Elections; Will Take Azamgarh's 'permission'

Taking a U-turn, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday confirmed that he would be contesting the UP elections. Addressing the media, Yadav said that he would be contesting from wherever the party asks him to contest, adding that it may very well be his bastion Azamgarh.

Kevin Pietersen Applauds PM Modi As Rhino Poaching In Assam Drops To Lowest Under BJP Rule

England’s cricketing legend Kevin Pietersen has applauded the PM Narendra Modi-led Central government as it recorded the lowest number of one-horned rhino poaching in Assam last year. Taking to Twitter, the 41-year-old hailed PM Modi and paid his respects to those involved in the job of protecting these animals. "Bravo, @narendramodi and bravo to all the men and women who sacrifice their lives in protecting the animals in India too. I’ve met lots of them and I respect you immensely!," Pietersen wrote in his tweet.

COVID-19: India Extends Suspension Of International Passenger Flights Till February 28

The suspension of scheduled international passenger flights prompted by the rising cases of COVID-19 in the country has been extended until February 28, according to the DGCA, the aviation regulator. All scheduled international commercial passenger services to and from India have been halted until February 28, 2022, at 23:59.

Aparna Yadav - Mulayam Singh's Daughter-in-law Joins BJP: 'Always Influenced By PM Modi'

In a major blow to Samajwadi Party, SP patron Mulayam Singh Yadav's daughter-in-law Aparna Yadav joined the BJP on Wednesday in the presence of UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh and Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya. Aparna - the wife of Prateek Yadav, step-brother of Akhilesh Yadav, has been complaining that her poll loss in 2017 was because SP had fielded her in a BJP stronghold - Lucknow Cantt. Yadav has also slammed her brother-in-law's indifference to the Ram Mandir and donated to the Trust.

Ex-Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Rawat Pulls Out Of Election Race; Pens Letter To JP Nadda

Ahead of Uttarakhand assembly elections, former Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Wednesday wrote to BJP national president JP Nadda stating that he would not be contesting the polls and will focus on organizational work of the party to form government in the state. In his letter to JP Nadda, the former Uttarakhand CM said, "Please accept my request to not contest in Uttarakhand polls so that I focus on supporting the party in upcoming polls. Government will be formed under the leadership of Dhami, and I will spend all my time focusing on it."

Sania Mirza Announces Retirement From Tennis After This Season: 'My Body Is Wearing Down'

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza revealed her retirement plans after losing the opening game of her Australian Open campaign on Wednesday. Mirza said the ongoing season is going to be her last year playing tennis at the highest level and that she really wants to give her best.

Congress Ally Tauqeer Raza Labels Batla House Terrorists As 'martyrs'; BJP Slams Cong

In a shocking statement, Congress ally Tauqeer Raza Khan on Wednesday, claimed that the terrorists who were killed in the Batla House encounter were 'martyrs'. Khan - an Islamic cleric and the National President Ittihad-e-Millat Council, pledged his support to Congress in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh polls in the presence of UP Congress chief Ajay Lallu. The 403-seat UP assembly where Yogi rules with an iron-clad majority of 314 seats, is up for grabs in a 7-phase election from February 10 to March 7. Results will be announced on March 10.

Goa Polls: NCP-Shiv Sena Declare Alliance, Say 'Congress Failed To Play Constructive Role'

In a significant development, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Shiv Sena on Wednesday announced that they would fight the upcoming Goa assembly elections together, even as the Congress decides to go solo. Addressing a press conference, NCP's Praful Patel hit out at the Congress for failing to play a 'constructive role' in the 2017 elections, as a consequence of which the BJP managed to stake a claim and form a government.

Tonga Releases 1st Statement Since Volcanic Eruption; Says It Is ‘unprecedented Disaster'

Tonga's government described the undersea volcanic eruption over the weekend as an "unprecedented disaster," with at least three individuals killed. The government claimed in its first statement after the eruption on 15 January that the volcanic explosion created tsunami waves up to 15 metres high that slammed the west coasts of many islands in the Pacific island archipelago.

US Plans To Provide 1 Million COVID Vaccine Doses To War-torn Afghanistan: Antony Blinken

The United States has decided to provide an additional one million COVID-19 vaccine doses to war-torn Afghanistan, said the Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, on Tuesday. 'The United States is fulfilling our commitment to provide this additional 1 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to Afghanistan by delivering 840,000 more doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. This donation via COVAX saves lives and reflects US support of the Afghan people,' tweeted Blinken. Recently, the United States also announced USD 308 million as humanitarian aid to assist Afghans.

