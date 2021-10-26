Top 10 Headlines: Aryan Khan Bail Hearing Adjourned; Amit Shah Salutes Martyrs & More

Breaking News Live: Aryan Khan Bail Hearing Adjourned; Rohatgi Counters NCB On WA Chats

The Bombay High Court will continue hearing the bail plea of Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan tomorrow. Mukul Rohatgi concluded his arguments. Court also heard bail pleas Arbaaz Merchant and Munmum Dhamecha.

Health Min Mansukh Mandaviya Says WHO To Consider Covaxin’s Emergency Use Listing Today

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday informed that the World Health Organization's (WHO) Technical Advisory Group will make a final decision on October 26 on the approval for Emergency Use Listing (EUL) of India’s indigenous vaccine Covaxin. Citing global safety and detailed evaluation as to its priorities, WHO released a clarification regarding the continued delay in the EUL of Covaxin. On October 20, Mandaviya had a telephonic conversation with WHO Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus discussing the emergency usage of Covaxin.

Union Health Minister To Chair Meeting On Increasing Pace Of COVID Vaccination On Oct 27

Sources informed on Tuesday that Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya would be charing a major discussion on increasing the pace of the COVID-19 vaccination process. All state health ministers are summoned for the same at Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi on Wednesday. This chaired meeting would revolve around topics like speeding up the second dose administration and ensuring vaccination for those who have not been inoculated with the first dose yet.

Rahul Dravid Applies For Position Of India's Head Coach: Report

According to various reports, former Indian batsman Rahul Dravid has applied for the position of Team India's head coach. This comes on the back of the BCCI inviting applicants to apply for the position as head coach for the Indian team and reports that Ravi Shastri will step down from the role after the T20 World Cup which is underway.

HM Amit Shah, LG Sinha Pay Tribute To Pulwama Martyrs, Interact With CRPF Jawans In J&K

Union Home Minister Amit Shah who had earlier decided to extend the length of his stay in Jammu and Kashmir paid tribute at the martyrs memorial in Pulwama district on Tuesday morning. The home minister on Monday decided to extend his three-day visit to UT and spend the night with CRPF troopers at the martyrs memorial. HM Shah spent the night at the Lethpora martyr memorial.

India Releases National Framework For Traffic Management Of Drones At Low-level Airspace

India has put in a formal traffic management system for Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) as the number of drones being used in the country for different purposes is on the rise, according to an official statement on Tuesday. As per the new order, it has been made mandatory to safely manage the interplay between manned and unmanned aircraft, especially at low-level airspace where the drones are usually found, for which the Union Aviation Ministry has now notified the "national UAS traffic management policy framework." The new order comes after the Central Government liberalised the drone regulations policy and managed a Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for drone and drone components.

Nawab Malik Eyeing More Than Revenge Against Sameer Wankhede: Sister Yasmeen Alleges Plot

Amid hearsay-based claims of corruption and extortion being levelled against Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, his sister Yasmeen and wife Kranti Redkar addressed a press conference on Tuesday, hitting back at Nationalist Congress Party leader and Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik.

Jayalalithaa's Death: Apollo Tells Supreme Court It Doesn't Trust Arumugasamy Panel Probe

In a major development in connection with J Jayalalithaa's death, the Apollo Hospitals administration in Chennai on Tuesday reportedly told the Supreme Court that their doctors skipped summons by the Justice (retired) A Arumugasamy Commission as they do not trust the way it functions. As per reports, the hearing was part of the case filed by Apollo challenging the commission instituted by the CM Edappadi K Palaniswami in September 2017.

BJP's Sambit Patra Condemns Odisha School Teacher's Murder; Questions Minister's Conduct

In a recent development in connection with the murder of a 24-year-old school teacher in Odisha, BJP's national spokesperson Sambit Patra on Tuesday condemned the incident and called for a nationwide movement for justice. Explaining the details of the case, Patra added, "Mamita Maher was 24 years old and a teacher. On 8 October, Mamita was missing, when the whole matter was brought to the fore, it was found that she had been murdered, her body parts were found.

Sonia Gandhi Red Flags Congress' Communication Strategy; Calls For 'discipline & Unity'

In a strong message to G-23 leaders, Congress president Sonia Gandhi stressed that the strengthening of the organization must override personal ambitions. She was delivering her opening remarks at a meeting of general secretaries, in-charges and PCC presidents on Tuesday. The Congress membership programme and the upcoming Assembly elections to the states of Punjab, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Manipur and Goa came up for discussion. Gandhi called for organising more training programmes for Congress workers and asked the party to prep up for the organizational elections.

Image: Republic World