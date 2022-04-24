Top 10 Headlines: Ashish Mishra Surrenders In Lakhimpur Kheri Case; PM Modi Visits Mumbai

PM Modi receives inaugural Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award for 'nation building' in Mumbai

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received the first Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award on Sunday in Mumbai. The award was conferred on April 24, 2022, to mark the 80th death anniversary of Master Deenanath Mangeshkar, the Nightingale of Bollywood's father. The Master Deenanath Mangeshkar Awards aim to recognize and honour the extraordinary individuals from the field of music, drama, art, medical and social work.

Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Ashish Mishra surrenders days after SC quashed his bail

Days after the Supreme Court quashed his bail in the Lakhimpur violence case, Ashish Mishra surrendered on Sunday. Given a week's time by the apex Court, MoS Ajay Mishra's son had stated that he would be surrendering on Monday, however, he surrendered a day in advance, purportedly to avoid the media glare. Ashish, who is named the prime accused in the case, walked free on February 15 after spending over four months behind the bars after which numerous pleas were filed for the cancellation of his bail.

PM Modi unveils projects worth Rs 20,000 cr in Jammu; calls it 'new story of development'

In his first visit to Jammu and Kashmir since the Abrogation of Article 370, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday flagged off several developmental projects worth over Rs 20,000 crores. "I am here with a message of development," he said. Addressing all Gram Sabhas across the nation on the occasion of National Panchayati Raj Day, PM Modi said it is a matter of great pride that democracy has reached the grassroots level in the union territory.

Navneet & Ravi Rana's lawyer says public prosecutor 'miserably failed' to show evidence

After the Independent Lok Sabha MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana were remanded to judicial custody for 14 days by the Bandra court's holiday bench on Sunday, their lawyer termed the entire case as 'bogus' and stated that chanting Hanuman Chalisa cannot fall under Section 153A of the Indian Penal Code (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc). Speaking to reporters, advocate Rizwan Merchant said that the public prosecutor was not able to show even a single word that was uttered allegedly by the couple's showing disaffection towards the state government.

Zelenskyy's aide presses for more sanctions on Russia as war against Ukraine enters Day 60

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Press Secretary Serhiy Nykyforov in an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network's Shawan Sen and Mradul Sharma said that the Kyiv's Maidan Nezalezhnosti metro station was chosen for the press conference due to security reasons as it was 70 metres deep in the ground. He also reiterated the demands for additional sanctions on Russia and more weapons for Kyiv as the war entered Day 60.

BJP asks Congress, Priyanka Gandhi to clarify if 'Rana Kapoor was forced to buy painting'

After Yes Bank co-founder's startling 'forced to buy MF Hussain painting' revelation in ED chargesheet, the Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday lashed out at Congress. Addressing a press briefing, the saffron party's national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia stressed that it was a matter of 'grave concern', claiming that the grand old party was filled with corruption.

Nigeria: At least 80 dead in oil refinery explosion near southern state of Imo

Over 80 people were reportedly killed and several others injured in an explosion that rocked an oil refinery in southern Nigeria. State officials and police, however, fear that the death toll could be above 100 after the fire spread to nearby properties. The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) confirmed it retrieved 80 "badly burnt" bodies from the blast site. The factory is located in the Abaezi forest in Ohaji-Egbema Local Government Area of Nigeria’s southeast Imo State.

EAM Jaishankar holds talks with Philippines diplomat on strengthening ties

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar met Philippines Secretary Foreign Affairs Teodoro Locsin Jr. in New Delhi on Sunday, where they held extensive talks on strengthening the multi-faceted partnerships. The meeting came nearly a day after the Philippines diplomat landed in the national capital on his official visit to India. "Pleasure to welcome Secretary of Foreign Affairs @teddyboylocsin of Philippines as he arrives in Delhi for an official visit. The visit will strengthen our multi-faceted partnership & advance the shared priorities of our countries in the Indo-Pacific," Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in a tweet. Meanwhile, taking to the microblogging site, Jaishankar appreciated the insights and perspectives shared by Locsin Jr on Indo-Pacific, Europe, Myanmar, Ukraine and Multilateralism.

Guwahati municipal polls: BJP emerges victorious; PM Modi hails voters' mandate

While the counting of votes for the Guwahati Municipal Corporation elections is presently underway, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies are comfortably leading in 58 seats further sweeping the poll results with a majority. Overwhelmed over the support, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken to Twitter to thank the people of Guwahati for giving a resounding mandate to the BJP and further blessing the hard work done by the state government under the leadership of Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Mumbai police arrests 6 Shiv Sena workers over ruckus outside Rana couple's residence

The Khar police on Sunday apprehended six Shiv Sena workers after police registered a case on Saturday against party workers who created ruckus outside the residence of independent Lok Sabha MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana. The development comes at a time when both Navneet and Ravi Rana have been remanded to judicial custody for 14 days by the Bandra court's holiday bench. It is pertinent to mention here that the Mumbai Police have invoked sedition charges against the couple.

