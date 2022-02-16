Top 10 Headlines: Bappi Lahiri Passes Away, Non-BJP CMs Plot Plan For 2024 & More

Bappi Lahiri, Singer-composer, Passes Away At 69 In Mumbai Due To Obstructive Sleep Apnea

After the Nightingale of India, singer Lata Mangeshkar, the Indian music industry recently lost another gem, the Disco King of Bollywood, Bappi Lahiri. As per the latest report by PTI, the actor passed away in a Mumbai hospital. The singer was admitted to CitiCare hospital in Juhu about a month ago. He died of OSA (Obstructive Sleep Apnea).

All Non-BJP CMs To Meet After Assembly Poll Results To Form 'alternative' For 2024: NCP

In a big revelation on Tuesday, Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik asserted that all non-BJP CMs will meet after March 10, when the results of the Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab and Manipur are declared.

Speaking to the media after Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut accused BJP of misusing the central investigative agencies to pressurise the Uddhav Thackeray-led government, Malik affirmed that no MVA constituent will be scared of such tactics. Maintaining that BJP will be defeated in the poll-bound states, he claimed that non-BJP parties shall form an alternative to win the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

PM Modi Mourns Bappi Lahiri's Demise: 'People Across Generations Could Relate To His Work'

Condoling the untimely demise of Bappi Lahiri on Wednesday, PM Modi asserted that his music was all about beautifully expressing diverse emotions. Observing that people across generations could relate to his work, the PM extended his condolences to the family and admirers. It is worth noting that the singer-composer had joined BJP on January 31, 2014, and was fielded from the Srerampur Lok Sabha constituency. While Lahiri garnered 287,712 votes, TMC's Kalyan Banerjee won from this seat.

Canadian Truckers Blocking US-Manitoba Border Expected To Leave By Wednesday, Say Police

Demonstrators, who have been blocking a crucial trade hub between US and Manitoba for almost a week, are expected to leave by Wednesday, said Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP). Chief Superintendent Rob Hill, Officer in Charge of Criminal Operations for the Manitoba RCMP said in a news release on Tuesday that the police are “confident” that a resolution has been reached and the demonstrators blocking the US-Manitoba border will be leaving “soon”, allowing the full access to the Emerson Port of Entry.

Narottam Mishra Clarifies 'no Hijab Ban In MP' As College Issues Order On Religious Attire

After the Government Post-Graduate College in Datia prohibited the wearing of religious attire, Narottam Mishra clarified that Madhya Pradesh will not ban Hijab. The MP Home Minister was reacting to a viral video clip in which some men were seen raising slogans of 'Jai Shri Ram' on seeing two girls clad in Hijab while entering the campus of the aforesaid college. Later, the college principal DR Rahul issued an order urging students to dress up in a decent manner and avoid religious attire inside the institution. Directing the District Collector to inquire into this order, Mishra hailed the communal harmony in Datia.

Biden Ready For Diplomacy With Russia But Will 'respond Decisively' If Moscow Attacks Kyiv

US President Joe Biden on Tuesday said that Washington is ready to respond decisively to a Russian attack on Ukraine, which is “still much a possibility”. In remarks at the White House, Biden acknowledged reports that Russia has ordered a partial withdrawal of its troops near Ukraine's borders, but he went on to stress that the US has “not yet verified” the Kremlin’s claims and that an invasion remains “distinctly possible”. The US President also stated that Washington is not seeking direct confrontation with Moscow, however, he added that if Russia targets Americans in Ukraine, then the US will “respond forcefully”.

Taliban Say 'will Be Forced To Reconsider' US' Policy Over Splitting Frozen Afghan Funds

The Taliban on Tuesday asserted that it will be forced to "reconsider" US' policy if Afghanistan does not receive the full $7 billion frozen assets from Washington. Claiming no accountability for the September 21 attacks on the World Trade Center in 2001 in New York, a Taliban spokesperson asserted that the US must not "deviate" from its position.

Prince Andrew Reaches Out-of-court Settlement With Virginia Giuffre In Sexual Abuse Case

Prince Andrew and Virginia Giuffre have reached an out-of-court settlement in her sexual abuse case against him, according to a court document filed in Manhattan federal court on Tuesday. Attorney David Boies, who represents Giuffre in a court filing informed that lawyers on both sides were informing the judge that a settlement has been reached, according to AP. The lawyers have even requested for dismissal of the lawsuit within a month.

Chhota Shakeel's Aide Quizzed For 9 Hours In Money Laundering Case Linked To Dawood

The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday carried out searches in at least 10 locations in Mumbai in a money laundering case linked to terrorist Dawood Ibrahim and his gang. As per sources, the ED's action is based on a recent case registered by the NIA. As a part of the investigation, Salim Qureshi, Chhota Shakeel's aide was also picked up and questioned by the ED.

Spanish Fishing Boat Sinks Off Canada Amid Strong Waves Killing 10, 11 Still Missing

Nearly ten people have lost their lives when a Spanish fishing boat sank on early Tuesday amid strong waves off the coast of Newfoundland in eastern Canada, according to officials. Following the tragic incident, three crew members have been rescued from a lifeboat, while, a marine search and rescue operation for the remaining 11 crew members is still underway in heavy waters, CBS News reported. As per Spanish media reports, the crew of 24 members included 16 Spaniards, as well as Peruvian and Ghanaian nationalities.

