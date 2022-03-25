Top 10 Headlines: Biden Likely To Meet Zelenskyy After NATO Meet, Birbhum Violence Case

On Biden's Poland Visit, Ukrainians To Hold Rally In Warsaw Urging NATO For No-fly Zone

As United States President Joe Biden is all set to visit Poland, Ukrainians are set to organise a demonstration in Warsaw, demanding the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine and to provide it with fighter planes. President Biden is scheduled to make a halt in Poland as a part of his visit to Europe. According to The Kyiv Independent, the demonstration would take place on March 25, Friday, at 5 pm (local time) at Warsaw's Palace of Culture and Science, Marszałkowskiej Street entrance.

Read the full story here

Ukraine's Band 'Antytila' Urges Ed Sheeran To Let Them Perform In Charity Concert For Kyiv

As the Russia-Ukraine war has entered its 30th day on Friday, the members of a renowned band of Ukraine, 'Antytila', have sent a video message from the frontline to British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran, offering to perform at the 'Concert For Ukraine' remotely. The prominent Ukrainian band has offered to play remotely at the concert in Birmingham next week, Lad Bible reported.

Read the full story here

Joe Biden Likely To Meet Ukraine Prez Volodymyr Zelenskyy In Poland Today Amid Ongoing War

Amid the Russia-led war on Ukraine, United States President Joe Biden, during his ongoing visit to Europe, is likely to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as per sources. A newly released schedule of the US President has revealed that the commander-in-chief will be making a trip over to Rzeszow, Poland, on Friday.

Read the full story here

Zelenskyy Calls For 'serious Steps' From NATO Against Russia; Accuses Moscow Of War Crimes

Ahead of NATO members and Western leaders meeting in Brussels, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had asked for additional help for his war-torn nation against Russia’s military aggression. He also accused Russia of committing new war crimes. Before delivering an address virtually at the NATO leaders’ summit, Zelenskyy had said that he expected “serious steps” from both the NATO and Western leaders. He appealed to Western countries to stay united in the face of Russia’s efforts to “lobby its interests” with “some partners” to bring them to Ukraine’s side.

Read the full story here

Joe Biden Warns China Of 'dire Economic Consequence' If It Helps Russia Amid Ongoing War

US President Joe Biden on Thursday (local time) said that he had fully informed his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping of the possibly disastrous economic effects of providing help to Russia amid the Ukraine crisis.

While addressing a press conference after the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) summit and G7 nations meeting, President Biden said that he had a "very straightforward conversation" with Chinese President Xi Jinping last week on the Ukraine crisis. On the possibility of China providing assistance to Russia amid the ongoing war in Ukraine, Biden said that he had a clear conversation with his Chinese counterpart. He said that he had amply informed Xi about the potentially dire economic consequences of China's providing assistance to Russia.

Read the full story here

Bengal's Birbhum Massacre: Hindu Sena Moves Supreme Court Seeking Court-monitored Probe

In the wake of the horrifying incident wherein eight people were burnt to death at Rampurhat in the Birbhum area of West Bengal, the Hindu Sena on Thursday moved to the Supreme Court seeking a court-monitored probe in the case. The plea has stated that the police has conducted a shoddy investigation and that they are dissatisfied and aggrieved by the biased approach of the state police and administration, adding that the local authorities are trying to shield the real culprits under the influence of the ruling political party, the Trinamool Congress.

Read the full story here

Congress Infighting Spills Over To MP; Clamour Grows To Replace Kamal Nath As State Chief

The infighting within Congress has spilt over to Madhya Pradesh with growing clamour to replace Kamal Nath as the party's state unit chief, sources told Republic TV. Speculation regarding this gained traction when former Union Minister Arun Yadav who served as the MP Congress president from 2014 to 2018 called on party chief Sonia Gandhi in the national capital recently. Moreover, sources revealed that former Leader of Opposition in MP Assembly Ajay Singh has sought time to meet Gandhi and has reached Delhi.

Read the full story here

Gurmeet Ram Rahim's Woes Increase As SIT Names Him Main Accused In Bargari Sacrilege Case

In a key development, convicted rapist and Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim was named as the main accused in the 2015 Bargari sacrilege case. He was accused of theft of a copy of the Guru Granth Sahib from Burj Jawahar Singh Wala Gurdwara after torn pages from the holy book were found at Bargari. As per the supplementary charge sheet filed by the Special Investigation Team, the conspiracy of the desecration of the holy book was purportedly hatched at the administrative block of Dera Sacha Sauda in Sirsa.

Read the full story here

US Likely To Welcome Up To 100,000 Ukraine War Refugees Amid Russian Invasion

As Russia continues to intensify its attacks on Ukraine, the United States intends to welcome up to 100,000 Ukraine war refugees fleeing the widespread conflict, according to a source familiar with the decision. During a press briefing, a senior administration official said in a statement that to accomplish this pledge, they are looking at a variety of legal options for entering the United States. That covers the United States Refugee Admissions Program, parole, as well as immigrant and non-immigrant visas, among other things.

Read the full story here

Yogi Adityanath Cabinet 2.0: 51 Ministers To Take Oath; DyCM Dinesh Sharma Might Face Axe

In an exclusive scoop ahead of Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath's swearing-in ceremony, Republic TV learnt that 51 Ministers will be sworn in on Friday. Moreover, sources revealed that BJP will continue the precedent of having two Deputy Chief Ministers in the state. While Dinesh Sharma might be dropped as the DyCM, sources indicated that Keshav Prasad Maurya might retain his post. The latter suffered a shock defeat in Sirathu at the hands of Union Minister Anupriya Patel's sister and Apna Dal (K) candidate Pallavi Patel.

Read the full story here