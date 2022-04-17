Top 10 Headlines: Biden To Host US-ASEAN Summit, Jahangirpuri Violence Probe Update & More

Kejriwal Can't Govern Delhi & Rallies In Other States: Anurag Thakur On Jahangirpuri Clash

After violent clashes erupted during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in Delhi, BJP leader and Union Minister Anurag Thakur accused CM Arvind Kejriwal of failure in administration and passing the “blame” on others.

“Arvind Kejriwal is the CM of Delhi, but will not take any responsibility. Ask him if he has any portfolio and what is its outcome. Going to other states and having meetings with officers is an attack on our federal structure. He is not able to run the government in Delhi and puts blame on someone else,” Thakur told ANI.

Russia-Ukraine War: Zelenskyy Vows To Restore Ukrainians' Housing Destroyed By Russia

As the Russian war against Ukraine enters Day 53 leaving widespread damage to life and property, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has vowed to rebuild homes destroyed by the invading forces. In a late-night address to his embattled nation, Zelenskyy asserted that "everyone in Ukraine has the right to own a home." The embattled president also promised to "restore justice" to those whose right to housing was violated.

India Objects WHO's Method To Measure COVID Mortality; Health Ministry Points Out Flaw

In a press release dated April 16, the Ministry of Health rebutted the Western media claims that India has been stalling the WHO's efforts to make the global COVID death toll public. Raising objections to World Health Organisation's methodology to calculate COVID-19 mortalities in the country, India said using such mathematical modelling cannot be applied to assess the death figures given the geographical area and vast population of the country.

The concern primarily doubts the statistical model that projects an estimate for a country of geographical size and population of India, unlike other nations with smaller populations and areas.

Joe Biden To Host US-ASEAN Special Summit On May 12-13; Here's What On Agenda

In a bid to bolster US relations with the South East Asian nations, American President Joe Biden is set to host leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) for a special summit in Washington on May 12. Speaking at a press briefing on Saturday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki stated that the special meeting will demonstrate Washington's enduring commitment to the ASEAN.

The two-day summit will end on May 13. The announcement comes after the Biden administration postponed holding the summit on March 28 and 29. Psaki had then said the meeting was meant to demonstrate US' support and commitment to a region that is critical to its commercial and security interests in Asia.

Boris Johnson Calls India 'highly Treasured Partner Of UK' Ahead Of 1st Visit To New Delhi

United Kingdom's Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, said on Sunday that in these uncertain times, India, as a major economic power and the world’s largest democracy, is a highly treasured strategic partner for the UK.

Ahead of his two-day visit to India where he will meet PM Narendra Modi in New Delhi, Boris Johnson said it is important for democracies and friends to stick together against autocratic states. "As we face threats to our peace and prosperity from autocratic states, it is vital that democracies and friends stick together. India, as a major economic power and the world's largest democracy, is a highly valued strategic partner for the UK in these uncertain times," Johnson said in a statement.

Delhi: Eyewitnesses Recall Horrific Sight Of Jahangirpuri Clash; Call It 'pre-planned'

Following the reported violent incidents during a Shobha Yatra on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti on Saturday, eyewitnesses to the incident recalled the horrific sights of the violence that broke out last evening. While people in the area remain in a state of terror and tension prevails following the developments, Republic TV spoke to some of the eyewitnesses of the incident who narrated the clashes that were followed by stone-pelting.

One of the eyewitnesses who was injured in the violence with a bandage on his head spoke to Republic and said that it was a peaceful rally, however, stones were pelted out of a sudden.

Russia-Ukraine War: 550 Children Killed Or Injured Since Feb 24, Says US Embassy In Kyiv

As the Russia-Ukraine war has entered its 53rd day, the Embassy of the United States in Kyiv has confirmed that over 550 Ukrainian children have been killed or injured since the commencement of the Russian special military operation on Ukraine. Taking to Twitter, the US embassy further revealed that since February 24, Russian forces have bombed, shelled, raped, assaulted, killed, and deported several Ukrainians forcefully.

Ukraine Troops Carry Out Precise Strikes On Russian Artillery Unit In Vinnitsya

As the Russia-Ukraine war enters day 53, Kyiv on Saturday launched a precise attack on Russian artillery in Vinnytsia, Ukraine. According to visuals accessed by Republic TV, the strikes were carried out by Ukraine's 59th Motorised Infantry Brigade on a Russian artillery battery in the west-central city of Ukraine. Exclusive footage gathered by Republic Media evidently proved that Ukrainian forces have continued to stage a sturdy resistance against invading forces.

Taliban Summons Pakistan Ambassador Over Airstrikes In Afghanistan's Khost & Kunar

Following the recent airstrikes in different parts of Afghanistan's Khost and Kunar provinces, the Taliban summoned Pakistan's ambassador to convey concerns to the Pakistan government. According to reports, the attack claimed the lives of five children and a woman.

The Afghan acting minister of foreign affairs, Amir Khan Muttaqi, and the acting deputy defense minister Alhaj Mullah Shirin Akhund participated in the session, the country's foreign ministry said.

After Delhi, Clashes Erupt In Hubli & Kurnool On Hanuman Jayanti; At Least 20 Arrested

After violence was reported during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in Delhi, similar clashes broke out between two communities in Andhra's Kurnool district late on Saturday. The incident took place during a Shobha Yatra rally in the Holagundha village of Allur.

Stone pelting was witnessed when the religious procession was reportedly crossing a mosque while playing songs on the DJ. According to the police, people from the Muslim community objected to the music, which led to an altercation and subsequent clashes.

