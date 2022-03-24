Top 10 Headlines: Birbhum Massacre, UK Calls For 'harder' Sanctions Against Russia & More

Russia-Ukraine War: India Abstains From Voting On Russia's Draft Resolution At UNSC

India on Wednesday joined the 12 nations abstaining from voting on the humanitarian resolution proposed by Russia at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). The resolution sought the protection of civilians "in a vulnerable situation in Ukraine, which included calls for safe passage and humanitarian aid for those willing to leave the embattled nation. However, the draft proposal, co-sponsored by Syria, North Korea and Belarus, was met with vehement criticism after it failed to mention the principal cause of the dire crisis in Ukraine, i.e. Moscow's invasion.

Birbhum Massacre: Rampurhat TMC Block President Arrested; Inspector-in-charge Suspended

In a major development in the Birbhum violence, the Rampurhat TMC Block President was arrested by the local police from the Rampurhat village. CM Mamata Banerjee, while on her visit to the village, asked Anarul Hossain, Rampurhat TMC Block President to surrender or get arrested.

'Shahbaz Sharif To Be Next Pakistan PM': Sindh Min Predicts Imran Khan Will Go To Jail

Amid the political crisis in Pakistan, Sindh Agriculture Minister and Pakistan People's Party (PPP) leader Manzoor Wassan has predicted that Shahbaz Sharif, the chief of Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N), will be the next Prime Minister of the country.

Birbhum Violence: 13-member TMC Delegation Meets HM Amit Shah; Demands Removal Of WB Guv

A 13-member Trinamool Congress (TMC) Delegation Meets HM Amit Shah; Demands Removal Of WB Guv

A 13-member Trinamool Congress (TMC) delegation met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the Parliament over the Birbhum incident and urged him to remove West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar. The delegation was led by TMC MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay and also included Derek O' Brien, Mahua Moitra and other leaders. The TMC has claimed that Dhankhar's work is "against the constitutional system". Bandyopadhyay also added that 21 persons have been arrested in the incident so far.

IPL 2022: MS Dhoni Steps Down As CSK Captain; Hands Over Reins To Ravindra Jadeja

In a big development just days ahead of the IPL 2022 season opener, MS Dhoni, who has been the skipper of the CSK franchise since the league’s inception in 2008, has stepped down from his role, handing over the mantle of CSK’s captaincy to all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja.

SC Directs Cases Related To Param Bir Singh-Anil Deshmukh Dispute Be Transferred To CBI

In a major development, Supreme Court has directed the Maharashtra government to transfer all cases pertaining to former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh and ex-minister Anil Deshmukh's dispute to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The apex court bench headed by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul said that the CBI must hold an impartial probe in the case. The court also informed that future FIRs will be transferred to the Central agency.

Boris Johnson Calls For 'harder' & 'tougher' Sanctions Against Russia Ahead Of NATO Summit

Before attending the NATO summit, United Kingdom Boris Johnson called on NATO to consider the "appalling" suffering of the people in Ukraine. Calling the Russian action "barbarism," Boris Johnson stated that they will talk about the measures that need to be taken to "tighten the economic vice" against Russia's Putin regime. He stated that they will discuss the steps they need to consider for helping the people of Ukraine to protect themselves.

NSE Co-location Scam: Anand Subramanian Denied Bail By Delhi Court; Order Copy Accessed

A Delhi court on Thursday, March 24, rejected the bail application of Anand Subramanian, former group operating officer (GOO) of the National Stock Exchange, in the co-location scam case. The order was passed by Special Judge Sanjeev Aggarwal after hearing counsels for the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Subramanian, who is currently in judicial custody.

Terror Linked-liberals Against The Kashmir Files: Vivek Agnihotri Bats For Genocide Museum

Vivek Agnihotri has become a household name with the success of his latest film The Kashmir Files. The director has been at the forefront as the film received praises galore and also created a record by emerging as the highest-grossing film during the COVID-19 era. He has also hit out at the criticism towards him and his film as one section has accused the movie of being a 'propaganda' or 'hate' movie.

Umar Khalid Denied Bail In Delhi Riots Case; Police Says 'locals Used As Fodder'

In a severe setback to JNU student leader Umar Khalid, Delhi's Karkardooma Court denied him bail on Thursday, March 24, in the 2020 Delhi riots' 'conspiracy' case. Delhi police claimed that Khalid along with other anti-CAA protestors 'used local people as fodder' at the anti CAA protest site.

