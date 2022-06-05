Top 10 Headlines: BJP Suspends Nupur Sharma, Naveen Jindal; Hyd Gangrape Probe & More

Kanpur violence: After Congress, SP links emerge in June 3 stone-pelting incident

In the violence that hit Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur, political links emerged on Sunday. Republic learnt that one Nizam Qureshi, named in the First Information Report (FIR) of the June 3 incident, was a member of the Samajwadi Party. However, soon after Qureshi's arrest, the Akhilesh Yadav-led party in a bid to shrug off all responsibilities claimed that the accused was ousted 20 days back, on May 20.

Read Full Story Here

BJP suspends Nupur Sharma, Naveen Kumar Jindal from primary membership of party

In a massive development, the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday suspended spokesperson Nupur Sharma from the party's primary membership for 6 years, in the aftermath of the Kanpur violence. BJP's Delhi media in-charge Naveen Jindal has also been suspended by the party, as per sources. Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur witnessed violent clashes on Friday, June 3, in the wake of a row that erupted following the alleged controversial remarks made by Nupur Sharma. In the clash that broke out in the Becongunj area of Kanpur on June 3, thousands gathered after Friday prayers and started pelting stones.

Read Full Story Here

Hyderabad gangrape: Police reconstruct crime scene; physical evidence being identified

In the latest development in the Jubilee Hills gangrape case, the Hyderabad Police on Sunday, June 5, collected crucial evidence from the Mercedes-Benz car which was one of the first vehicles to be seized during the probe. Two teams reached the spot to recreate the crime scene on Sunday. The forensic team was seen combing through the red luxury vehicle for clues, and the victim's hair was allegedly gathered during the search.

Read Full Story Here

SFJ threatens to kill Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann; 'learn from Beant Singh's assassination'

Banned Khalistani outfit, Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) issued a fresh threat to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday, asking him to "learn" from the assassination of former CM Beant Singh and withdraw para-military forces from Sri Darbar Sahib. Warning Mann against confronting pro-Khalistani elements in the state, SFJ chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannun asked the Punjab CM to "be ready to face consequences as Beant Singh did."

Read Full Story Here

Hapur blast: DM orders forensic probe; 'factory got license for manufacturing electronics'

After at least 12 workers died and 21 were injured in an explosion that rocked a factory in the Dhaulana area of Uttar Pradesh's Hapur, the District Magistrate ordered a forensic probe into the incident on Sunday. Speaking to the media, DM of Hapur Medha Roopam informed how the factory where the explosion took place had the licence to manufacture only electronic goods. Roopam said that questions like 'what happened and how it happened', would be clear only after the forensic team submits the reports.

Read Full Story Here

Russia wants Severodonetsk by June 10 as Ukraine recaptures half of the city: Luhansk Guv

Amid the ongoing ravaging war in Eastern Europe, the regional administration head of Luhansk Oblast, Serhiy Haidai, claimed that the Russian forces have set a task of capturing Ukraine's Severodonetsk city by June 10. He further stated that the Ukrainian military has regained control of half of the city and also apprehended at least eight occupiers. His comments came amid the fierce battle between the troops of both countries in Ukraine's eastern regions. "Severodonetsk is conditionally divided in half. The Russian troops are making all efforts to complete their task in the region. They did not expect such resistance from Ukraine and kept on spreading lies about capturing the city," Haidai stated on Telegram.

Read Full Story Here

J&K: NC, Shiv Sena protest over targeted killings; Teachers say transfers 'not a solution'

Amid the spate of targeted killings in Jammu and Kashmir, the National Conference (NC) youth wing and Shiv Sena staged a massive protest against the Central government. The protesters stated that the current government has failed to ensure the safety of the minorities as they are being attacked almost every day in the Kashmir valley. They also demanded the resignation of J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha for not being able to control the law and order situation and terrorist activities.

Read Full Story Here

'It is humanity, not corruption': Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma hits back at AAP’s claims

The war of words between Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia continued on Sunday, with Sarma threatening to file a defamation case against the AAP leader for accusing him of corruption. Responding to Sisodia's allegations over PPE kit supply, the Assam CM tweeted, “The company in question had written to Assam’s National Health Mission (NHM), stating that supply of around 1,500 PPE kits for COVID warriors must be treated as CSR contribution and hence not a single rupee must be paid by the government. Assam NHM duly acknowledged the same.”

Read Full Story Here

Cong resort politics: Gehlot reaches Udaipur, vows to foil BJP's 'horse-trading' attempts

With Rajasthan slipping back into resort politics, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday assured that Congress would once again foil the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) 'horse-trading attempts'. Speaking to reporters, Ashok Gehlot stated that while every MLA had his own issues, it was important to stick together and reach the magic number.

Read Full Story Here

Kanpur Violence: All four accused sent to 14-day judicial custody by Uttar Pradesh Court

In a significant development in the Kanpur violence probe, four accused including key conspirator Hayat Zafar Hashmi were sent to 14-day judicial custody by an Uttar Pradesh court on Sunday. Republic confronted the prime accused over his alleged political links when he was being escorted from the Court in a police vehicle. However, Hayat Zafar Hashmi kept mum on Republic's questions.

"The four accused were presented before the court and we presented all documents. The court sent them to 14-day custody. We may ask for further remand," DCP Pramod Kumar told Republic TV.

Read Full story Here

Image: RepublicWorld