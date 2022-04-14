Top 10 Headlines: Blast In Delhi's Jamia Nagar; Elon Musk Offers To Buy Twitter & More

In Tamil Nadu, big row as PM Modi's portrait forcefully removed from a govt office

Major controversy broke out in Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur district on Thursday with a video being shared by the Bharatiya Janata Party in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi's portrait was removed unceremoniously from a government office. BJP leader CTR Nirmal Kumar shared the video, alleging that the Veppathur town panchayat President was being forced by her husband to remove the portrait of the Prime Minister.

Massive blast in Delhi's Jamia Nagar area; 13 reported injured

In a tragic incident, a massive blast took place in Delhi's Jamia Nagar area on Thursday. The blast took place at a basement eatery in the evening hours, after which the fire brigade was immediately informed. Three fire tenders have rushed to the spot. The tenders have not confirmed the cause of the blast yet, though, local residents say it was a cylinder blast.

Khargone Violence: Minor boy critically injured in stone-pelting remains in state of coma

As the situation in the violent-hit Khargone in Madhya Pradesh continues to remain tense, under a curfew since Sunday following incidents of stone-pelting during a Ram Navami procession, a teenage boy Shivam Shukla who was among the ones injured in the Khargone violence is presently, battling for his life at a hospital in a state of coma.

Elon Musk offers to buy Twitter for about $43 billion; agrees to pay $54.20 per share

Just days after refusing to join Twitter's Board of Directors, Elon Musk has now made a massive offer to the company. The billionaire is eyeing to become the owner of the micro-blogging site by buying it out for about $43 billion. Musk has offered to pay $54.20 per share in cash which is a 54% premium of the closing price on January 28 and a 38% premium to the closing price on April 1.

Arrested LeT terrorist Babar Ali reveals location of Lashkar chief Hafiz Saeed's hideout

In a big revelation, Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist Babar Ali Patra has shared the pinpoint location of Lashkar Chief Hafiz Saeed’s hideout in Mozang Chungi area of Lahore in Pakistan’s Punjab province. Babar was arrested by the Indian Army from the Uri Line of Control (LoC) in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir in September last year after an encounter in which one terrorist was neutralized.

Russia's Sergey Lavrov says West has 'totalitarian intolerance of differing opinions'

Amidst the ongoing conflict and carnage in Ukraine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, on Thursday, April 14, spoke at the Digital International Relations 2022 conference in Moscow. Addressing pupils at the Moscow State Institute of International Relations, the top Russian official accused the West of practising “totalitarian intolerance of differing opinion”. Highlighting the YouTube ban on Russian State TV Duma, he said that the West was determined to silence Russian media outlets.

Kremlin asserts Putin ready to meet Zelenskyy but only under 'appropriate conditions'

Russian President Vladimir Putin does not refuse to meet his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy, but the grounds need to be prepared and there is no text for an agreement yet, Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday as per RIA Novosti. Notably, Zelenskyy, speaking to Republic Media Network earlier this month said that he was ready to discuss the situation in Eastern Ukraine but only with Putin. A similar statement was also issued by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu who had said that the meeting wasn't far off. "It all depends on the consent and position of the Russian leader," he had said.

J&K: Terror group Lashkar-e-Islam warns innocent Kashmiri Pandits to 'leave or get killed'

It's clearly seen on ground that in the name of religion, Pakistan-backed terrorists are now targeting innocent pandits in Jammu and Kashmir. In the latest terror attack, an innocent Kashmiri pandit was fired upon by terrorists in south Kashmir's Kulgam district. The victim later succumbed to his injuries. Meanwhile, the police in Kulgam confirmed this attack and said that an investigation has been set into motion to nab the attackers of Satish Kumar Singh Rajput, who was a driver by profession.

Ranbir-Alia Wedding: Duo to reportedly seek blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple on April 15

The fan-favourite Bollywood couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are all set to tie the knot on April 14 in the midst of their family and near and dear ones. The couple's family members arrived at the wedding location earlier today and fans can't wait for the duo to make their wedding official. According to recent reports by Bollywood Life, the couple will head to Mumbai's Siddhivinayak temple a day after they tie the knot.

‘Shameful’: SFI member's April 11 Tweet thread xxposes #CampusIntolerance amid LSR row

In a twist of events, Delhi-based Lady Shri Ram (LSR) College's invitation to BJP spokesperson Guru Prakash Paswan was rescinded after members of the opposing student community voiced their dissent to his address. Ambedkar scholar Prakash claimed that his address was cancelled at Lady Shri Ram College on the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti because of his political affiliation. Following this, Republic has now accessed a series of tweets that revealed that the left-wing students union under the CPI(M)-affiliated SFI had called for the cancellation of the event three days ago.

