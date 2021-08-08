Top 10 Headlines: Bollywood Hails Neeraj Chopra; Mamata Banerjee Writes To PM Modi & More

Neeraj Chopra Explains What The Olympic Gold Medal Means To Him

Indian athlete and javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra broke India's 13-year jinx for a gold medal on Saturday after he created history by bringing the country its first Olympic gold medal in track and field, a wait that lasted almost a century. The 23-year-old Olympic debutant clinched a gold medal in the Javelin throw at Tokyo Olympics 2020 to become only the second man after Abhinav Bindra to achieve the feat for India.

Neeraj Chopra's Olympic Gold Medal: Bollywood Celebs Take To Social Media To Express Pride

Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra created history on Saturday, August 7, by winning India's first Gold medal for athletics at the Tokyo Olympics. As the athlete made the country proud, a host of celebrities and political figures took to their social media handles to show their support and honour him. Bollywood celebrities also joined the fray soon.

Neeraj Chopra Scripts History At Tokyo Olympics 2020; Wins Gold With Best Throw Of 87.58m

Neeraj Chopra on Saturday scripted history at the Tokyo Olympics as he won India's first gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics and ended his nation's 100 years long wait of winning a medal in athletics in the mega-event. Not only this he became the first athlete to win gold for India at the Tokyo Olympics and became the second-ever individual athlete to win a gold medal for India at the mega-event. Shooter Abhivan Bindra was the first individual athlete who won a gold medal for India. Bindra had won at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

Assam Ministers End 'economic Blockade' At Lailapur; Assure Smooth Transport To Mizoram

Ending the 'economic blockade' at the Assam-Mizo border, Assam Ministers Parimal Sukalbaidya and Ashok Singhal supervised the smooth transportation of goods from Assam to Mizoram at Lailapur. Taking to Twitter, Singhal stated that the ministers, accompanied by the Cachar police Deputy Commissioner, had been stationed all through Saturday evening to appease protesting locals and truck drivers to ensure transportation. Six policemen and one civilian were killed in Assam on July 26 amid violence in the Assam-Mizoram border.

Arvind Kejriwal To Visit Dehradun; To Announce More Promises Ahead Of Uttarakhand Election

Intensifying his Uttarakhand poll campaign, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal will visit Dehradun on Monday, his second visit in two months to the poll-bound state. As per sources, Kejriwal will also hold a roadshow from Hathibadkala to the Clock Tower in Dehradun at 11 AM. He will also hold a press conference and announce more poll promises. AAP has already issued 4 'electricity promises' if voted to power.

Electricity (Amendment) Bill 'implies Sinister Design': Mamata Banerjee Writes To PM Modi

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Saturday wrote a strong letter to PM Narendra Modi protesting over the introduction of the Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2020, in Parliament. In her letter, Mamata Banerjee claimed that the bill was proposed last year as well but it was criticised and required wider consultations with state governments. Mamata Banerjee has claimed that the aforesaid Bill snatches away the regulatory power from State Governments in the power sector and vests the power with the Central Government, thus undermining the federal structure in a sector that is on the concurrent list.

Karnataka Becomes 1st State To Issue Order For NEP Implementation; Applicable From 2021-22

In a key development on Saturday, Karnataka became the first state in the country to issue an order for the implementation of the National Education Policy 2020. This came on a day when CN Ashwath Narayan assumed charge of the Higher Education Education Ministry in the Basavaraj Bommai-led Cabinet. Notably, the Karnataka government had constituted the Task Force for Implementation of NEP 2020 headed by former Chief Secretary SV Ranganath in March 2020.

Days After Controversial Tweet, Rahul Gandhi's Account 'temporarily Suspended' By Twitter

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Twitter handle was temporarily suspended on Saturday, as stated by the Indian National Congress. Earlier, the microblogging site also removed some of the former Congress leader's posts concerning the Nangal rape case. The NCPCR had written to Twitter regarding Gandhi's tweet disclosing the victim's family, which is in contravention of the POCSO Act.

NIA Raids Nearly 50 Locations In J&K In Connection With Banned Outfit Jamaat-e-Islami

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday morning swung into action as they launched one of the biggest raids in nearly 50 locations of Jammu and Kashmir including Budgam, Indora, Doda, Ramban, Anantnag, Kishtwar, Shopian, Rajouri, Shopian and other districts. Reportedly, the raids were launched in connection with the 2019 banned group, Jamaat-e-Islami. According to the on-ground information accessed by Republic Media Network, certain digital evidence and documents of Jamaat-e-Islami members have also been seized by the NIA.

Siddaramaiah Opposes BJP's Call To Rename Indira Canteen, Calls It 'hatred Politics'

Following the recommendation by BJP General Secretary CT Ravi to rename Indira Canteen on Saturday, August 7, Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah has slammed Bharatiya Janata Party for its "hatred politics". Indira Canteen is a flagship program of the Congress government named after former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and so the recent BJP's demand has triggered Congress leaders.

