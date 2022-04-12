Top 10 Headlines: Bomb Hurled Near Bihar CM's 'Jansabha'; Putin Meets Lukashenko & More

Bomb hurled near Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's 'Jansabha' in Nalanda; police detain one person

In a shocking incident, a bomb was hurled near Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's 'Jansabha' site in Nalanda. This development comes days after the Janata Dal-United (JDU) chief was attacked by a man in the Bakhtiarpur block of Patna district. The police have detained one person in connection with the incident.

Ukraine's Dy FM reiterates 'Russia failed to secure its goals because of brave Ukrainians'

Ukraine's First Deputy Foreign Minister Emine Dzhaparova in an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network amid the ongoing war said Kyiv is closely monitoring the Putin-Lukashenko meeting. She also reiterated that Russia has not yet secured any of its goals and Ukrainian forces are giving a tough fight. She said that the Russian military was thinking of having superiority over Ukraine but, has failed to achieve its goals.

Deoghar Tragedy: Jharkhand CM Soren orders probe; assures action against those responsible

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren announced a high-level investigation into the Deoghar ropeway tragedy which saw over 50 people stranded mid-air after a cable car malfunctioned in the Trikut hills. In a series of Tweets, the Chief Minister of Jharkhand informed that an investigation will be done to determine the cause of the incident and that those found culpable will face severe punishment.

'Future warfare will be hybrid from computer viruses to hypersonic missiles': IAF chief

'Future warfare will be hybrid from computer viruses to hypersonic missiles,' Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari stated on Tuesday. Addressing the 7th National Leadership Conclave (NLC) organized by the All India Management Association (AIMA), VR Chaudhari discussed how traditional war-fighting was transforming into a more 'hybrid' form, with weapons ranging from small computer viruses to hypersonic missiles being deployed.

Putin meets Belarusian President Lukashenko amid mounting pressure from West over Ukraine

In the midst of Russian aggression in Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived in Blagoveshchensk in the Amur Oblast where he will meet Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko. The leaders will talk about the Ukraine situation and bilateral ties but before that, they are slated to observe the building of the Vostochny cosmodrome, which is a Russian spaceport as per the reports of RIA Novosti. They will address the development of bilateral cooperation during the meeting, and a joint news conference is expected to follow. Both the leaders have arrived in Blagoveshchensk.

Zelenskyy addresses Lithuanian Parliament; urges EU to impose tougher sanctions on Russia

On Tuesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the Lithuanian parliament where he encouraged the European Union to tighten economic sanctions against Russia. Speaking to parliamentarians in Lithuania via video conferencing, Zelenskyy said that Russian political and military authorities believe they can continue their invasion of Ukraine because of some European countries.

India successfully tests another anti-tank HELINA missile from different range & altitude

In yet another success for the DRDO, the Indian Army and the IAF on Tuesday successfully conducted the trial of the anti-tank missile, HELINA, from high altitude conditions in Ladakh, DRDO officials told ANI. The test was conducted with the missile launched using an Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH). The missile was fired & successfully destroyed the simulated tank target.

CFI fearmongers & issues communal call-to-arms; advocates 'self-defence' preparations

In a communally provocative statement, the Campus Front of India (CFI) on Tuesday claimed that anti-Muslim violence was unleashed across India during the Hindu festival of Ram Navami. President of CFI MS Sajid who is cited in the statement called it an agenda of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, and claimed that the RSS was keenly trying to implement it. In the CFI poster, the organisation’s president makes an open and overt statement over ‘genocidal’ communal violence being perpetrated, citing clashes that have taken place in Karnataka and more recently other states as well.

MP Minister writes to Twitter CEO; seeks ban on Digvijaya Singh's account over fake tweet

Madhya Pradesh Minister Vishvas Kailash Sarang has demanded strict against Congress MP Digvijaya Singh over his now-deleted tweet, stating that the senior Congress leader was trying to spread "communal outrage." Singh had tweeted a photo, claiming that saffron flags were hoisted on a mosque by a Ram Navami procession in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone, which was rocked by violence. However, fact-checking the Congress leader's tweet, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan accused Singh of fuelling communal tensions in the state, saying, "It is a conspiracy that will not be tolerated."

Hindu Vahini chief who accused Karnataka minister KS Eshwarappa of corruption, found dead

In a shocking development, Santhosh Patil, a contractor and Hindu Vahini National Secretary who went missing after accusing Karnataka minister KS Eshwarappa of corruption was found dead on Tuesday. Patil had earlier accused Rural Development and Panchayat Raj minister Eshwarappa of demanding a Rs 4 crore bribe to clear his bills. He has now been found dead along with an alleged suicide note in a lodge in Udupi.

(Image: Republic)