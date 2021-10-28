Top 10 Headlines: Bombay HC Allows Bail To Aryan Khan; PM Modi To Attend G20 Summit & More

PM Modi Set To Attend G20 Summit In Italy & COP26 In Glasgow From October 29 To November 1

In a key development, on October 28 Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla, during an MEA (Ministry of External Affairs) press briefing, informed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated at the 18th India-ASEAN Summit earlier in the day wherein the leaders deliberated on regional and international issues of common interest and concern including the South China Sea and counter-terrorism. In addition, Shringla informed that PM Modi is set to attend his eighth G20 Summit in Rome from October 29 to 31 upon the invitation of Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi.

Read Full Story Here

HC Allows Bail To Aryan Khan & 2 Others In NCB's Drug Case; Conditions & Reasons Tomorrow

In a breaking development in the Mumbai cruise drug bust case, on October 28, the Bombay HC has allowed bail to Aryan Khan, son of Shah Rukh Khan, as well as his co-arrestees Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha. This comes after the Bollywood superstar's son was detained by the NCB on October 2 after a drug raid on the Cordelia cruise ship docked at Mumbai and heading for Goa. Following their custody at NCB, Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant were remanded to judicial custody at Arthur Road Jail since October 7 while Munmun Dhamecha was sent to Byculla jail.

Read Full Story Here

FM Nirmala Sitharaman To Participate In G20 Joint Finance & Health Ministers Meet In Rome

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to attend the G20 joint Finance and Health Ministers' summit in the Italian capital of Rome on October 29. The visit was announced by the Ministry of Finance through a Twitter post. FM Sitharaman is expected to focus on discussing measures to strengthen the fight against COVID-19 and steps to bolster preparedness and response, the tweet said.

Read Full Story Here

India Is A Peace-loving Country But Ready To Face Any Challenge If Needed: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday, October 28, addressed the staff of the Terminal Ballistic Research Laboratory (TBRL) in Panchkula after inaugurating a testing facility associated with warheads. Speaking at the event, Defence Minister said that India has been a peace-loving country and will only react in conflict when the country's peace is disturbed. Vice Chief of Air Staff Air Marshal Sandeep Singh was present on the occasion.

Read Full Story Here

PM Modi's ASEAN Address: COVID-era Collaboration & Bilateral Ties Key Highlights, Says MEA

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, October 28, attended the 18th ASEAN-India Summit via video conferencing. Speaking on the PM’s address at the summit, the ministry of external affairs said that PM Modi touched upon several challenging issues, including COVID-19, vaccine strategy, terrorism and China. The MEA further informed that the year 2022 have been declared as ASEAN-India Friendship Year.

Read Full Story Here

In Bombay HC, Maharashtra Govt Assures NCB's Sameer Wankhede 3-days Notice Before Arrest

NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede had on Thursday moved the Bombay High Court requesting that if any probe is initiated into the corruption allegations against him, that they be investigated by the CBI or the NIA. Expressing fears over his imminent arrest, in the petition filed before Bombay HC, the NCB officer has asked that if any FIR is to be filed against him by the Maharashtra government, the probe should be conducted by a central agency. Shortly after, the Bombay HC disposed off Wankhede's petition after the Maharashtra government's lawyer assured the Court that 3 days notice will be given before any arrest by Mumbai Police.

Read Full Story Here

'Missing' Ex-Mumbai CP Param Bir Singh Seeks Arrest Warrant Cancellation; Skips Court

Amid the manhunt for him, ex-Mumbai commissioner Param Bir Singh on Thursday sought cancellation of his arrest warrant issued by the Chandiwal commission. Opposing his application, ex-Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and his secretary Sanjeev Palande's counsel have questioned the power of attorney and affidavit itself. Param Bir Singh has reportedly fled the country as the Maharashtra govt has lost all contact with him.

Read Full Story Here

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya At CII Summit: 'Healthy Society Leads To Wealthy Nation'

Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya virtually addressed the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Asia Health 2020 summit on Thursday. The theme for the summit revolved around ‘Transforming Healthcare for a better tomorrow’. While asserting Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the government's commitment to enhance India's healthcare sector, Health Minister Mandaviya noted the fact that a healthy society leads to a wealthy nation.

Read Full Story Here

Nawab Malik Continues To Attack Sameer Wankhede; Hints At Officer's Links To Cruise Owner

In another attack against the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with the Mumbai cruise drug bust case, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik has raised questions over Cordelia Cruises' links with NCB Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede. Earlier, Nawab Malik had levelled allegations in connection with Sameer Wankhede's birth certificate.

Read Full Story Here

UN Chief Guterres Calls On Nations To Unite And Act Urgently To Secure Afghans' Future

The Secretary-General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres has stated that the nation must unify and act quickly to ensure security and stability as well as a better future for the citizens via video message during a regional conference of Afghanistan's neighbours, hosted by Iran, on Wednesday As per a UN report, the media stated that foreign ministers from Pakistan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan attended the conference in Tehran, along with the Russian and Chinese foreign ministers who attended the meeting via video conference.

Read Full Story Here

Image: Republic World