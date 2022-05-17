Top 10 Headlines: CBI Raids Chidambaram; Clashes Erupt In Madhya Pradesh's Neemuch

CBI raids premises linked to P Chidambaram in fresh case registered against son Karti

In a massive development, CBI raided premises linked with senior Congress leader P Chidambaram in connection with a fresh case registered by the central agency against his son Karti. At present, searches are underway at 10 locations across the country including Chennai, Mumbai, Karnataka, Odisha and Punjab. The CBI has accused Lok Sabha MP Karti Chidambaram of facilitating visas of 250 Chinese nationals after receiving illegal gratification of Rs. 50 lakh. The central agency reportedly got a whiff of this during an ongoing probe against him.

'Lost count': Karti Chidambaram reacts to fresh CBI raids, 'How many times has it been?'

Amid Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) raids at multiple locations of Karti Chidambaram, the Congress leader hinted at a politically motivated investigation and stated that he has lost count of how many times these raids have been conducted against him. As per sources, CBI has booked Karti Chidambaram in a new case of alleged illegal gratification. It is to be noted that in the morning hours of May 17, CBI carried out searches at the premises of Congress leader and former Finance Minister P Chidambaram in Delhi, Mumbai, and Chennai.

Twitter CEO Slams Elon Musk Over Inquiry On Spam Accounts Despite Putting Deal 'on Hold'

Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal lashed out at billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk for seeking details about fake accounts on the microblogging platform despite his $44 billion bid being "on hold." In a long series of Twitter posts, Aggarwal stated that "with the benefit of data, facts and context" he could prove that the firm estimates of spam accounts were less than 5%. "Our team updates our systems and rules constantly to remove as much spam as possible, without inadvertently suspending real people or adding unnecessary friction for real people when they use Twitter: none of us wants to solve a captcha every time we use Twitter," Agrawal said.

Karachi Blast: Officials Claim Police Mobile Destroyed, Bomb Was Planted In Motorcycle

In a shocking development from Pakistan, a loud explosion has been reported in Karachi’s Kharadar area. Police and rescue officials have been dispatched to the site, as per local media reports. Reports suggest that at least 12 are injured including a police officer and one woman dead. The bomb was planted in a motorcycle. The nature of the blast is still unknown.

Clashes Erupt Over Installing Hanuman Idol In Madhya Pradesh's Neemuch; Sec 144 Imposed

After a spate of communal clashes reported across the country in recent days, Madhya Pradesh seems to have become the hotbed of such incidents as a recent clash has been reported between two communities in Neemuch in the Malwa area of the North-Western part of Madhya Pradesh. The clash which broke out on Monday night between the two communities erupted over the installation of a Hanuman idol near a mosque in Neemuch, which was followed by alleged stone-pelting in the area.

SC To Hear Gyanvapi Mosque Committee's Plea Against Videographic Survey Today

After a Varanasi court ordered a part of the Gyanvapi mosque premise to remain sealed following the conclusion of a videographic survey, the Supreme Court is now scheduled to hear a plea filed by the Gyanvapi Mosque management against the survey on Tuesday, May 17.

Bharti Singh Apologises With Folded Hands For 'mocking Beard, Moustache' In Viral Video

On Monday, May 16, Comedian Bharti Singh issued a public apology after facing tremendous heat for allegedly making controversial remarks toward the Sikh community. In the past days, a video of Bharti has been doing the rounds on the internet wherein the comic poked fun at the 'benefits of having beard and moustache'.

Ukraine Says Over 260 Ukrainian Troops Evacuated From Azovstal Steel Plant In Mariupol

As the ravaging Russia Ukraine war has entered its 83rd day, the Deputy Defense Minister of war-torn Ukraine, Hanna Malyar announced that over 260 people have been evacuated from the besieged Azovstal steel plant, which includes 53 badly injured individuals. Further, Malyar stated in a video message which was released late Monday that the nation's Ministry of Defense, the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the National Guard, as well as the Border Guard Service had joined forces to rescue Mariupol defenders trapped on the grounds of the Azovstal facility.

Pakistan: Police Prevent Suicide Attack On Chinese Convoy; Baloch Bomber Arrested

The Counterterrorism Department (CTD) of Pakistan has apprehended a female suicide bomber who was intending to attack a Chinese convoy in Balochistan. According to a statement, Pakistani police arrested the bomber, who tried to blow herself up near the Chinese nationals’ convoy which was travelling through the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). CTD further revealed that the female suicide bomber was a member of the separatist Baloch Liberation Army (BLA)'s Majeed Brigade wing, Pakistan Today reported.

Ukraine's FM Urges EU To Suspend Russian Gas, Oil Imports As Moscow-Kyiv War Enters Day 83

In order to halt Russian invasion of Ukraine, Kyiv has urged the European Union (EU) to halt Russian oil and gas imports. Speaking on the sidelines of the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting in Brussels, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said it is important to suspend purchases from Russia as the EU is paying twice for its imports: "First by supporting Ukraine and then by paying to Russia."

