Top 10 Headlines: CDS Gen Rawat's Last Message; India To Launch Its First Space Station

FULL STORY | Ex CJI Ranjan Gogoi Speaks To Arnab; Addresses Ayodhya, Allegations & Judicial Reforms

Former Chief Justice of India (CJI) & Rajya Sabha MP Ranjan Gogoi spoke exclusively to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on The Nation Wants To Know, discussing his journey against all odds, some of his iconic and unprecedented judgments and other anecdotes shared in his autobiography 'Justice for the Judge'.

CDS Rawat's Last Message, Recorded A Day Before Demise, Played At Swarnim Vijay Parv Event

On the occasion of 'Swarnim Vijay Parv' on December 12, late CDS Bipin Rawat's pre-recorded video message was played at the inaugural event at India Gate lawns in Delhi. Sources informed that the video was recorded on December 7, a day prior to the horrific IAF helicopter crash in Coonoor. Notably, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh who was present at the event started his address by recalling General Bipin Rawat's valour and revealed that he was 'missing' his presence.

Leander Paes Aims To Work With 'passion', Hails Good Governance Of TMC In West Bengal

The 48-year-old Olympic medalist Leander Paes, who was born in Kolkata to a Goanese father, said he wanted to work for Goa where his roots lay, and knew TMC from his association with the City of Joy, and decided to give vent to his "passion" to work for people by joining the party ahead of elections to the tiny coastal state. It was a case of game, set and match for tennis legend-turned-political debutante Leander Paes.

Akhilesh Yadav Hits Back At PM Modi's 'red Cap' Remark; 'issue Is Not About Cap Colour'

Taking a jibe at Prime Miniter Narendra Modi's ‘lal topi’ (red cap) remark, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday, December 12, stated that the issue is about how BJP will handle the matters like unemployment and hunger and not of the colour of the cap. Earlier on December 7, PM Modi at a rally in Gorakhpur had stated that “people in red caps need the power to promote mafia raj”.

PM Modi Slams Previous Govts For Making Middle And Poor Class Suffer; Assures Solution

Launching a fresh attack on previous Governments, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that in that regime, middle and poor classes have time and again suffered from the banking crisis, but present India is determined on resolving these problems. He also recalled the time when he was a Chief Minister and said that he repeatedly requested the Centre to increase bank deposit insurance cover to Rs 5 lakhs from Rs 1 lakh but to no avail. The Prime Minister was speaking at an event on 'Depositors First: Guaranteed Time-bound Deposit Insurance Payment up to Rs 5 Lakh'.

India To Launch Its First Space Station By 2030; Soon After Manned 'Gaganyaan' Mission

India will launch its first indigenously made space station by 2030, just a few years after the 'Gaganyaan' mission. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has already begun the preparations for 'Ganganyaan', which includes two unmanned flights followed by the one carrying actual astronauts. Details about the preparations were provided by Union Minister in his address to the Rajya Sabha on Thursday, December 9.

India's Omicron Tally Climbs To 36 After Karnataka Reports Third Case Of New COVID Variant

Karnataka has reported a third case of the new COVID-19 variant, Omicron, informed, Karnataka Health and Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar on Sunday. As the total number of Omicron cases in the state touches 3, the nationwide tally stands at 36.

India Pays Last Tribute To Lt Col Harjinder Singh Killed In Tamil Nadu's IAF Chopper Crash

The last rites of Lt Col Harjinder Singh, who was among the armed personnel who lost their lives in the horrific Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu, was held at Brar Square Crematorium in New Delhi on Sunday. The last rites of Lt Col Singh were performed with state honours in the presence of his wife Maj Agnes P Manezes (Retd), daughter Preet Kaur and several dignitaries including Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Indian Army chief General MM Naravane, IAF chief Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari, Indian Navy chief Admiral R Hari Kumar.

Varun Gandhi Submits Draft MSP Bill To Parliament, Suggests 50% Profit & Crop Variation

Batting for the farmers, BJP MP Varun Gandhi on Sunday, shared a draft MSP Bill which has been submitted to parliament for scrutiny. The MP took to Twitter to share the legislation and welcomed any critique of it. Gandhi's draft suggests MSP at 50% profit margin of production cost, codification of crops, payment within 2 days, sept dept for MSP.

Puducherry LG Tamilisai Soundararajan Orders Compulsory Vaccination Against Coronavirus

Amid the surge in Omicron cases in India, Lieutenant Governor (LG) of Puducherry Tamilisai Soundararajan has ordered compulsory vaccination against COVID-19 to start from Sunday and asked the people to carry their certificates of vaccination as there would be checking by the health authorities. As per a press release, the Union Territory has administered the vaccine to 13,06,706 people so far.

