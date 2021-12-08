Top 10 Headlines: CDS Rawat,12 Others Dead In Chopper Crash; SKM Accepts Centre's Proposal

CDS Gen Bipin Rawat, Madhulika Rawat & 11 others dead in helicopter crash at Coonoor: IAF

In a tragic development, India's Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat succumbed to injuries on Wednesday after an IAF Mi-17 V5 helicopter carrying 13 crashed in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor. All communications with the chopper were lost just before the crash between Coimbatore and Sulur in Tamil Nadu. 63-year-old Rawat along with his wife and his staff was travelling to Wellington Staff College to deliver a lecture at 2:45 PM. One person survived the crash, Group Captain Varun Singh SC. As per reports, the mortal remain of CDS Rawat and other Armed Forces personnel killed in the chopper crash are expected to arrive in Delhi by evening tomorrow.

CDS Gen Bipin Rawat, wife Madhulika to be cremated in Delhi on Friday

The cremation of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat who died in a chopper crash on Wednesday will be performed on Friday, December 10. Their mortal remains are expected to arrive in New Delhi on a military plane by Thursday evening.

Know who is IAF's Group Captain Varun Singh; Lone survivor of Coonoor IAF helicopter crash

In an unfortunate accident, an Indian Air Force helicopter carrying Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat crashed near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. A total of 14 people were aboard the Mi-17 V5 helicopter, of which CDS General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika and 11 others have died in the IAF's chopper crash. Taking to Twitter, the IAF has confirmed the tragedy.

IAF chopper crash: PM Modi holds meeting of CCS as CDS Bipin Rawat & 12 others pass away

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday called a meeting of the Cabinet Committee of Security (CCS). In the meeting that took place at his official residence, PM Modi-led CCS was briefed on the Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter crash near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu, which claimed the life CDS General Bipin Rawat hi wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 others.

IAF team inspects crash site in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor; search on to recover Mi17 Black Box

The Indian Air Force (IAF) team investigating the Coonoor chopper crash has successfully recovered parts of the IAF Mi 17 V5 helicopter, sources told Republic Media Network. An investigating team consisting of Airforce officers carried out extensive search operations in the area where the Mi 17 V5 chopper crashed leading to the death of CDS General Bipin Rawat and 12 others. The team has visited the spot and recovered parts of Mi 17. Search operations are underway to recover the black box.

Farmer Protests: SKM accepts Centre's fresh proposal; decision on ending stir on Thursday

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Wednesday said that they have accepted the revised draft proposal of the Central government on their pending demands and it will now meet on Thursday after receiving a formal communication on government letterhead. Gurnam Singh Chaduni, farmer leader and SKM core committee member, said that the earlier draft by the Centre on pending demands were not acceptable to them following which a revised draft was received from the government.

Nagaland ambush: TMC MPs meet Amit Shah; say Home Min assured compensation for affected

A delegation of seven Trinamool Congress MPs met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday in the wake of the anti-insurgency operation that went awry in Nagaland's Mon district. TMC Lok Sabha MP Kalyan Banerjee said that Shah has assured compensation for those who died in the incident.

Kolkata Civic polls: BJP promises corruption-free services, Health, women and child safety

The West Bengal BJP on Wednesday released its manifesto for the December 19 Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) election which stressed on corruption free civic services, health, education and safety of women and children.

Jitan Ram Manjhi asks Bihar CM to rethink on alcohol ban; says 'poor being harassed'

Former Bihar CM and NDA ally Jitan Ram Manjhi has questioned Nitish Kumar's alcohol ban in Bihar and requested him to rethink on the implementation of the prohibition laws. In an exclusive conversation with Republic TV, Jitan Ram Manjhi said, " Nitish ji should rethink on the implementation of prohibition. Only poor people are being caught and harassed. Those who are involved in the illegal liquor trade racket are not being arrested. I have a difference of opinion with Nitish ji on this issue. 70 % of the people who are being caught are poor."

Rohit Sharma replaces Virat Kohli as India's ODI captain as BCCI pick squad for SA tour

With India's tour of South Africa right around the corner, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have selected their 18-member squad for the tour. In a surprise move, the BCCI on Wednesday announced that going forward, Rohit Sharma will lead Team India in the ODI and T20I formats.

