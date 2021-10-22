Top 10 Headlines: Centre Pulls Up WhatsApp; NCB Summons Ananya Panday Again & More

Indian Army detects & defuses 2 IEDs at Poonch encounter site in Jammu & Kashmir; WATCH

In a major crackdown on terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian forces on Friday detected and defused two suspected box-type improvised explosive devices (IED) in the Poonch district. In an exclusive video accessed by Republic Media Network, the detection and diffusion of the IEDs in the Bhata Durian Forest by the Indian forces can be seen.

WhatsApp & Facebook foreign entities, cannot challenge new IT Rules: Centre's HC affidavit

In a significant development, the central government has filed a fresh affidavit before Delhi High Court against social media major WhatsApp. The government made it clear that social media platforms like WhatsApp and Facebook cannot challenge the new IT Rules before the court as they are foreign entities. The government also alleged that WhatsApp's new privacy policy which allows sharing of Information with Facebook can harm national security, harmony and sovereignty.

Param Bir Singh summoned by Bhima Koregaon panel, asked to appear on November 8

In a massive development, the Bhima Koregaon Inquiry Commission, Pune, has issued summons to former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh and Rashmi Shukla, asking them to appear in person before the commission on November 8. This comes at a time when the ex-Mumbai top cop continues to remain 'absconding'.

Punjab CM writes to PM Modi over extension of BSF jurisdiction; wants order repealed

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Friday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reconsider giving more powers to Border Security Force in the state and restore the status quo that existed before October 11 notification expanding BSF's jurisdiction. Channi also sought an appointment with PM Modi to discuss this matter.

Priyanka Vadra & Akhilesh Yadav have serendipitous mid-air meet on Delhi-Lucknow flight

In a coincidental meeting, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday crossed paths with Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav in a flight en route to Lucknow from Delhi. A picture going viral from the flight shows Priyanka wearing a pink suit while Akhilesh Yadav donning his usual black Nehru jacket.

Priyanka Gandhi was travelling to Lucknow from where she would proceed to Barabanki to flag off three 'Pratigya Yatras' to elaborate resolutions taken by the Congress for the people of Uttar Pradesh.

BJP bats for 'nationalist' Capt. Amarinder Singh, says 'No comparison with Navjot Sidhu'

Keeping its stance clear, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday asserted that there was 'no comparison' between Congress Punjab chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and former Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh.

Shah Rukh Khan's bodyguard at NCB; Ananya Panday summoned again on Monday

NCB DDG Ashok Mutha Jain informed reporters on Friday that Ananya Panday has been summoned again for interrogation in relation to the drug bust case on Monday. This is the third summons issued to Chunky Panday's daughter Ananya over her links to Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan in the drug bust case.

NCB 'misinterpreting' WhatsApp chats to implicate me in drugs case: Aryan Khan to HC

Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, in his plea in the Bombay High Court seeking bail, has said the NCB was "misinterpreting" his WhatsApp chats to implicate him in the case of seizure of banned drugs aboard a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast earlier this month.

India-England cancelled 5th test to be played in July 2022 at Edgebaston; India leads 2-1

In a key development, the England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Friday announced that the fifth/final match of India vs England Test series which was called off due to multiple COVID cases reported in the visitors camp will now take place in July 2022. As per the ECB's official release, with India leading the series 2-1, the concluding fifth match will now take place from July 1, 2022, at Edgbaston, following an agreement between the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Earlier, the fifth Test was slated to take place at Old Trafford in Manchester.

China hits back at US over Biden's remark; says 'no compromise' on Taiwan

China on Friday said there is no room for compromise or concessions over the issue of Taiwan, following a comment by US President Joe Biden that the US is committed to defending the island if it is attacked.

