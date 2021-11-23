Top 10 Headlines: Centre To Ban All Private Cryptocurrencies; COVAXIN Gets Nod For Export

Centre proposes to ban all private Cryptocurrencies except for a few in upcoming bill

In a big development, sources told Republic on Tuesday that a cryptocurrency bill will be introduced in the winter session of the Parliament. The bill under the name of 'The Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, 2021' is listed 'To create a facilitative framework for the creation of the official digital currency to be issued by the Reserve Bank of India' sources further said, adding that the Bill will prohibit all private cryptocurrencies excluding a few, in order to leverage the underlying blockchain technology.

India's COVAXIN all set to be exported, gets Centre's nod in big win for our scientists

In a key development, the Government of India on Tuesday gave the nod to the export of country's indigenous vaccine Covaxin. This is done keeping in mind the increasing interest in Covaxin worldwide after the World Health Organisation's (WHO) Emergency Use Listing for Covaxin, which was approved on November 3.

Assam accuses Mizoram of constructing road in its territory as border dispute widens

In a fresh row between Assam and Mizoram, the Himanta Biswa Sarm-led government on Tuesday claimed that individuals from Mizoram were allegedly constructing a road inside the reserve forest within its borders in the Hailakandi district. The road was reportedly being built near the distant Haticherra village inside the reserve forest over the last few days, according to Hailakandi Superintendent of Police Gaurav Upadhyay.

Mamata Banerjee echoes 'Jai Hindustan, Bangla, Goa, Haryana, Ram Ram' as 3 netas join TMC

After three political leaders including Ashok Tanwar, Pavan Varma, and Kirti Azad joined TMC, Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said that she was happy to welcome the leaders to her party. The TMC supremo, who is currently in Delhi, will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 24 and discuss central funds for the state and the issue of the expansion of the BSF's zone of control.

Bihar: BJP MP Haribhushan Thakur demands repeal of Prohibition; 'just like farm laws'

Days after the Centre announced the repeal of farm laws, a demand to repeal the prohibition laws in Bihar has surfaced from a member of the ruling alliance. Speaking to the media, a leader belonging to BJP- the majority party in the Bihar government, urged Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to roll back the prohibition laws, just like the PM rolled back the farm laws. MP Haribhushan Thakur explained his urge, highlighting that it was affecting the image of the NDA government in Bihar, as the police administration was involving in malpractices.

MoS Muraleedharan attacks CPIM, Cong over RSS worker's murder; alleges 'Islamic terrorism'

The killing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) activist in Kerala's Palakkad district on Monday has sparked a huge outrage against the CPI (M) after an office-bearer of the Popular Front of India (PFI) was arrested on Monday. Speaking to Republic Media Network on Tuesday, MoS V Muraleedharan lashed out at the CPI (M) and the Congress for failing to take action against 'Islamic terrorism' prevailing in the state just for the sake of 'Muslim vote bank'.

Akhilesh Yadav & RLD chief meet in Lucknow; discuss seat-sharing for 2022 UP polls

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav and Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Jayant Chowdhury on Tuesday met here to discuss seat-sharing for the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly polls.

Yadav had earlier said that his party's alliance with the Rashtriya Lok Dal is final and only sharing of seats is to be discussed.

Param Bir Singh in Chandigarh, likely to appear before CBI in 2-3 days: Sources

As Param Bir Singh continues to remain absconding, sources on Tuesday informed Republic that the former Mumbai Police Commissioner could possibly be in Chandigarh. Sources added that Param Bir Singh was likely to show up before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in a couple of days, as is directed by the Supreme Court. The apex court, a day ago, granted the former Mumbai Police Commissioner interim protection from arrest.

WATCH: Man teeters on edge of Lion's den at Hyderabad zoo in shocking video

In an unusual yet frightening video, a man was seen walking vulnerably on the boulders of the African Lion moat area at Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad. In a video, a 31-year-old person named G Sai Kumar was walking on the moat area where lions and other wild animals are let free in the enclosed exhibited region, which is a prohibited space for humans to trespass.

Last Chance: Will COP26 succeed in bringing climate equity or is disaster inevitable?

With the conclusion of the 26th Conference of Parties (COP26) in Glasgow this year, the expectations of the world from its leaders for significant climate action have also risen. From the establishment of the first climate protocol in Kyoto in 1997 to the Paris Agreement in 2015, the world failed to meet the set targets, while also limiting itself to addressing climate justice and equity.

