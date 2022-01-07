Top 10 Headlines: Centre To Examine Uniform Civil Code; Jammu Landslide & More

India, China likely to hold Corps Commander-level talks over LAC standoff on Jan 12

To resolve the ongoing standoff on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) between India and China, New Delhi is likely to hold the 14th round of the Corps Commander level talks with Beijing on January 12 to find a peaceful resolution to the matter, ANI reported. Lt General Anindya Sengupta, the Indian Army's 14 'Fire and Fury' Corps Commander, would be representing the country in negotiations with the Chinese side for the first time.

India's GDP to grow at 9.2% to $2 trillion in FY22 against 7.3% contraction in FY21: Govt

In the first advance estimates of national income released by the Government of India on Friday, the growth in real GDP during 2021-22 is estimated at 9.2% as compared to the contraction of 7.3% in 2020-21. The government releases advance GDP estimates numbers ahead of the Budget to calculate crucial figures such as tax collection estimates and fiscal deficit projections.

Centre to examine Uniform Civil Code; tells Delhi HC issue pending before Law Commission

The Central government on Friday told Delhi High Court that the Union Civil Code (UCC) issue is pending before the Law Commission. The affidavit stated that 21st Law Commission undertook detailed research on the matter and uploaded a paper on family law. The Centre told HC that it will examine the UCC matter with various stakeholders once it receives the report from Law Commission.

Jammu: Heavy rain triggers massive landslide near Ban Toll Plaza; no injuries reported

Heavy rain triggered a massive landslide on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway on Friday. According to Republic Media Network, the incident happened near Ban Toll Plaza at around 4:10 pm. However, no injuries were reported as the authorities already closed the road. In the CCTV footage released on Friday, a large chunk of rock was recorded hitting the ground within 10 seconds. Interestingly, this was the same toll plaza where four terrorists were neutralised earlier in 2020.

In PM Modi's security breach, Police's 145-min window to alert SPG contradicts state govt

As per top government sources,the Punjab Police took 48 minutes to give a green signal for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to travel from Bhatinda airport to Ferozepur, and then once the PM set out, had 97 minutes to update the Special Protection Group (SPG) on the blockade by the protestors, but failed to do so. This apparent minimum window of 145 minutes that the Punjab Police had at its behest to intimate the SPG of the blockade flies in the face of the Punjab Government which submitted the preliminary report on PM Modi's security breach to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) stating that the protesters had gathered on the route 'suddenly'.

TRS suspends Vanama Raghavender Rao day after he was booked for abetting suicide of 4

After being booked for abetting the suicide of four people, Vanama Raghavender Rao was suspended from Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) on Friday. TRS president and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had put forth the suggestion based on which MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy announced the suspension of Rao.

Bulli Bai controversy: Accused Shweta Singh & Mayank Rawat sent to 3 day Police custody

Amid the ongoing investigation in the Bulli Bai app case, the Bandra Court on Friday remanded Shweta Singh and Mayank Rawat to three days of police custody. Both were arrested from Uttarakhand over their alleged involvement in the creation and establishment of the contentious application and were brought to Mumbai through a transit remand.

Kalicharan Maharaj granted bail in Pune hate speech case; to be returned to Raipur

A Pune court on Friday granted bail to Kalicharan Maharaj on a surety amount of Rs 25,000 in an inflammatory speech case. The development comes two days after a Pune court had sent Kalicharan to one-day police custody. Pune Police took custody of him from its counterpart in Raipur in connection with the hate speeches made by him during the "Shivpratap Din" programme on December 19, organised to commemorate the 1659 killing of Adilshahi commander Afzal Khan by warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Sonu Sood says decision on removal as Punjab state icon mutual with EC; reveals reason

Moments after the Election Commission's announcement, actor Sonu Sood on Friday said that he 'voluntarily' stepped down from the position of State icon of Punjab. Taking to his official Twitter handle, Sonu said that the decision was taken mutually by him and the Election Commission in light of his family member contesting in Punjab Assembly Elections.

Booster vaccine dose to require no new sign-up; Online appointment booking starts Jan 10

The Union Minister on Heath and Family Welfare on Friday said that there is no need for new registration for administrating Precaution dose or booster dose, Those who have taken two doses of COVID-19 vaccine can directly take an appointment or walk-in to any vaccination centre.

