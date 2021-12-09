Top 10 Headlines: Chopper Crash Survivor On Life Support, Gaganyaan To Be Launched In 2023

IAF Crash Survivor Group Captain Varun Singh On Life-support, All Efforts To Save Him: RM

Following the devastating IAF chopper crash in Coonoor wherein 13 out of 14 persons on board, including CDS Gen Bipin Rawat, perished on Wednesday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh stated that the lone survivor, Group Captain Varun Singh, 'is on life support in the Military Hospital at Wellington and all efforts are being made to save his life'.

Read more here

1st Government Statement Rajnath Singh Briefs Parliament On Crash That Killed Gen Rawat; Tri-services Probe Ordered

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh made a formal statement in Parliament on Thursday providing details about the IAF chopper crash that killed Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and 12 others. He explained that Sulur Air Base Air Traffic Control lost contact with the Mi-17 V5 Helicopter at about 12.08 pm barely a few minutes before its scheduled landing at Wellington where the CDS was going to interact with the student officers. He also revealed that the IAF had ordered a tri-services enquiry headed by Air Marshal Manvendra Singh. He is currently serving as the Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief Training Command.

Read more here

Omicron Scare: Centre Reviews Public Health Response To COVID; Vaccination Progress

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan reviewed the public health response to COVID in light of the emergence of Omicron variant and the progress of vaccination with Health Secretaries & NHM MDs of states & UTs, through video conference on Thursday. The Union Health Secretary highlighted the five-step plan of Test-Track-Treat-Vaccinate-Adherence to COVID Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) as the core of public health response strategy for effective and timely control and management of COVID19 and its variants.

Read more here

Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Wedding Live Updates: The Grand Wedding Kickstarts

As per the details accessed by Republic Media Network, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's marriage has already started. Firstly the band Baaja started in Barwara Fort in which the song Bolo Tara Ra Ra was played four to five times after that Vicky Kaushal climbed the mare and the procession started from Mardana Mahal which went till Zenana Mahal. The DJ chanted 'How's the Josh' three to four times.

Read more here

Virat Kohli Said 'Ready To Lead Indian Team In Test And ODI' When He Quit T20I Captaincy

Earlier yesterday the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) informed the Indian cricket fans through a press release that it had relieved Virat Kohli from the ODI captaincy and handed it to Rohit Sharma.

Read more here

IAF Helicopter Crash LIVE: Mortal Remains Of Gen Rawat & 12 Others To Be Brought To Delhi

India's first CDS General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika & 11 other defence personnel died in a tragic helicopter crash at Tamil Nadu's Coonoor on December 8.

Read more here

Farmers Suspend Year-long Agitation After Centre Accepts Demands, Review Meeting On Jan 15

The prolonged deadlock between the Centre and Samyukta Kisan Morcha came to end as the farmers suspended their stir at the Delhi borders on Thursday after a period of over a year. The SKM is an umbrella body of several farm organizations protesting for the repeal of the three agrarian laws passed by Parliament. Paying tribute to the farmers who died during the agitation which commenced on November 26, 2020, the SKM stated that the farmers will start returning home from December 11. Adding that a review meeting will take place on December 15, it warned that the agitation might restart if the Centre reneges on its promises.

Read more here

CDS General Bipin Rawat's News: Black box Search On; RM To Speak Tomorrow

CDS General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika and 11 others have died in the IAF's chopper crash at Tamil Nadu's Coonoor. The IAF has confirmed the tragedy

Read more here

Fans Not Happy With Manner Of Virat Kohli's Sacking As ODI Skipper; 'Deserves Respect'

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) gave a shocker to fans across the world on Wednesday when they decided to sack Virat Kohli as the captain of the side.

Read more here

Gaganyaan To Be Launched In 2023; Two Unmanned Missions Scheduled By ISRO In 2022

India will launch its first manned space flight under mission 'Gaganyaan' in 2023, informed Union Minister Jitendra Singh in Rajya Sabha's question hour on Thursday, December 9. Replying to a question, he also revealed that the first crewed flight will entail two unmanned launches, the first of which is scheduled to begin from the second half of 2022 followed by the second launch at the end of the same year.

Read more here