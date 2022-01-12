Top 10 Headlines: CM Yogi Adityanath To Contest From Ayodhya; ISRO Gets New Chief & More

Ashok Gehlot says wait for truth to emerge as SC forms panel to probe PM's security breach

After the SC constituted a 4-member panel to probe PM Modi's security breach, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot welcomed the move and asked everyone to wait for the report of the committee to know the truth. Taking to Twitter, he also issued an appeal to the SC to ban a media trial in the matter until the investigation by its panel is completed.

PM Modi Security Breach: Key Pointers From Supreme Court's Order Appointing Probe Panel

The Supreme Court on Wednesday set up a panel headed by former apex court judge Justice Indu Malhotra to investigate into security breach during PM Narendra Modi's visit to Punjab on January 5. The top court's order accessed by Republic said that the war of words between State and Centre is no solution to the matter. "It may rather impair the need of a robust mechanism to respond at such a critical juncture," it said.

Assam CM Demands Punjab CM Channi's Arrest For 'Conspiracy' Behind PM's Security Breach

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday attacked Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and said that the latter should be arrested for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security breach. He called the security lapse a well-planned conspiracy which the 'Punjab Police knew'. Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma also attacked Congress leaders for their shocking statements over the PM's security breach.

ISRO Gets New Chairman; S Somanath To Succeed K Sivan

S Somanath, a rocket scientist, has been named the next head of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and secretary of the Department of Space. Somanath succeeds K Sivan, whose term will end on January 14. Since January 2018, S Somanath has been the director of the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC). For the next three years, he will serve as Secretary of the Department of Space and Chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

CM Yogi Adityanath To Contest 2022 Uttar Pradesh Elections From Ayodhya

In a big political scoop, Republic's sources have confirmed that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will contest the 2022 assembly elections from Ayodhya. The confirmation comes days after the CM broke his silence on whether he would be stepping onto the political battlefield himself. However, on the topic of contesting elections from Ayodhya or Gorakhpur (his Lok Sabha constituency), the Uttar Pradesh CM said that the organisation will decide who will contest from where.

Bharat Biotech's Covaxin Booster Dose Effective Against Both Omicron & Delta Variants

As the Omicron variant continues to drive the third wave of COVID-19 in India, in a positive development, the booster dose of India’s indigenous COVID vaccine Covaxin, was found to be efficient to neutralise the newly detected ‘highly mutated’ B.1.1.529- Omicron variant in the latest research. The research also predicted that the inactivated whole virion vaccine had proven to be 100% effective in neutralising the formidable Delta variant of SARS-CoV2. The study further clears all doubts being raised on the efficacy of the vaccine against the Omicron variant.

PM Modi To Discuss Current COVID-19 Scenario With CMs Of All States On January 13

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with Chief Ministers of all states on Thursday, January 13, to discuss the current COVID-19 related situation. The interaction will take place virtually between PM Modi and the CMs at 4:30 PM. PM Modi had last chaired a meeting to review the COVID-19 situation on January 9. The meeting was attended virtually by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, the Aviation Secretary, Home Secretary, Cabinet Secretary, Chairman of the Railway Board, and other senior officials.

'Just Phenomenal' Cricket Fraternity Praise Jasprit Bumrah After 5-wicket Haul In 3rd Test

Jasprit Bumrah picked up an outstanding five-wicket haul in the third IND vs SA Test to get Team India right back on track in the deciding match. The stakes are high for the Virat Kohli-led side in the final match at Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town as a win would help them win their first Test series in South Africa. Following Bumrah's heroics, the cricketing fraternity took to social media to heap praise on the Indian pacer.

Actor Siddharth Booked By Hyderabad Police For Lewd Remark Against Saina Nehwal

In a breaking development, the Hyderabad Cyber Crimes department booked actor Siddharth for making derogatory comments against Olympic bronze medalist Saina Nehwal on Twitter. The complaint has been registered by a lawyer, Zonal Incharge IT, and social media manager of BJP Telangana, Neelam Bhargava Ram and Prerna Thiruvaipati, post which an FIR was filed by the police against the actor on Wednesday.

UK PM Johnson Apologises For Attending No 10 Garden Party During COVID Lockdown In 2020

On Wednesday, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson admitted to attending the event in Downing Street garden during the first COVID-19 lockdown in May 2020 and apologised for the same. However, he argued that the gathering from 2020, which came into the public eye only recently, could “technically” be said to have not broken any rules.

