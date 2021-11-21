Top 10 Headlines: Congress Faces Mass Exodus In J&K; Rajasthan Rejig; Farm Laws Row & More

Union Cabinet To Table Proposal To Withdraw 3 Farm Bills From Parliament On Nov 24

Acting on PM Modi's announcement, the Union cabinet will table the proposal to withdraw the three farm laws on Wednesday at its scheduled meeting, reported sources. The proposal is likely to be approved and will then be officially withdrawn from the Parliament in the upcoming Winter session. After year-long protests against the three farm laws, the Modi govt succumbed to farmers' whim and has announced its withdrawal.

Mamata Banerjee Likely To Hold Talks With Oppn In Delhi On Nov 22 Ahead Of Parl Session

Ahead of the Parliament session this month, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is set to visit the national capital from November 22 to November 25, 2021. Her visit to Delhi which is considered significant before the winter session of the Parliament begins on November 29 will include discussions with opposition leaders on the strategies against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with the agrarian laws on centre stage.

Telangana CM KCR Urges Centre To Provide Ex Gratia To Kin Of Farmers Who Died In Protests

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Saturday announced Rs 3 lakh ex gratia compensation for families of all farmers who died during the year-long protests against the Centre over three contentious farm laws. Following this, KCR also asked the Centre to give Rs 25 lakh for each deceased farmer. The Telangana chief minister added that the Centre is yet to respond to questions regarding the annual paddy procurement target.

Rajasthan Rejig: 11 Cabinet Ministers & 4 MoS To Be Sworn In Including 5 Pilot Loyalists

Putting an end to the Rajasthan power tussle, 15 Congress MLAs are set be sworn in as ministers on Sunday at 4 PM - 5 from the Sachin Pilot camp and 6 from the Ashok Gehlot camp. As per the list of ministers, Pilot 'loyalists' Hemaram Choudhary, Murari Lal Meena, Zahida Khan, Rajendra Singh Gudha and Brijendra Ola have secured ministerial berths with Choudhury securing a cabinet berth. Other cabinet ministers to be sworn in are -Mahendrajeet Singh Malviya, Shakuntala Rawat, Govind Ram Meghwal, Mahesh Joshi, Ramlal Jat, Vishvendra Singh, Mamta Bhupesh, Tikaram Juli, Ramesh Meena, Bhajanlal Jatav.

Congress Faces Mass Exodus In J&K; District Leaders Quit Amid Resentment Against Mir

In yet another setback to Congress in Jammu-Kashmir, a dozen more grassroots leaders from Udhampur and Ramban districts have tendered their resignation from Congress party positions, seeking change in J&K leadership. This move comes amid growing resentment among ex-CM Ghulam Nabi Azad's supporters against current J&K chief Ghulam Ahmad Mir. Most Congress leaders from the Union territory have sought Mir's ouster over the party's dismal performance.

Rajnath Singh To Commission India’s First Indigenous Destroyer, INS Visakhapatnam Today

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will formally commission INS Visakhapatnam into the Indian Navy today, November 21. The Union minister will be at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai to commission INS Visakhapatnam, which is the first stealth-guided missile destroyer ship of Project 15B. The commissioning of the Visakhapatnam comes as a significant milestone for the Indian Navy as it demonstrates the indigenous capability to build complex combat platforms. The destroyer, once commissioned is set to increase the Navy’s capacity and firepower to battle threats by a margin.

Congress MLA Slams Priyanka Gandhi For Politicising Farm Laws Matter Even After Repeal

Rebel Congress leader and MLA Aditi Singh once again lashed out at Uttar Pradesh General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra over her constant criticism on farm laws. In a statement, Singh said that Gandhi had a problem when laws were brought and now she has problems with the withdrawal also. 'She is only politicising the matter. She has now run out of issues to politicise,' the Rae Bareli MLA added.

Pakistan: 11-year-old Hindu Boy Sexually Assaulted, Murdered In Sindh On Gurpurab

In a tragic incident amid the plight of minorities in Pakistan, an 11-year-old Hindu boy was allegedly sexually assaulted and brutally murdered in the Sindh province. According to the minor's family, he went missing on Friday evening and his body was found on Saturday in an abandoned house in Babarloi town in Khairpur Mir area of the province. He was a grade five student and was born in 2011.

UK PM Johnson Agrees To Engage With Taliban To Tackle Humanitarian Crisis In Afghanistan

The United Kingdom 'must try to engage' with the Taliban government to tackle the existing humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan. Johnson's assertions came as a response to a Labour Party member of the UK parliament, Sara Champion's question on "how and when" will the aid pledged by Britain reach the vulnerable populations of Afghanistan. As per TOLO news, the UK PM suggested that his country 'had no other choice' but to consider engagement with the current Afghan government 'for the sake of people.'

China's Rising Military Aggression Threat To Indo-Pacific, Says Top US Admiral

Amid the mounting tension of China's increasingly assertive military moves, the chief of the United States Indo-Pacific Command warned on Saturday that the US and its partners must work together with a greater sense of urgency. During discussions with the allies of the US at the Halifax International Security Forum, Admiral John C. Aquilino emphasised that America is committed to creating a free and open Indo-Pacific territory. Aquilino went on to say that the US and its allies need to collaborate more regularly in international seas to improve interoperability and be able to respond together rapidly in the event of a crisis.

