Top 10 Headlines: Congress' Harish Rawat To Float Own Party; Terror Attacks In Srinagar

In Jammu & Kashmir's Srinagar, terrorists strike twice in 1 hr; TRF claims responsibility

In less than 60 minutes, two terror attacks were witnessed in Jammu and Kashmir. In the first attack reported around 6 PM, terrorists fired upon a property dealer in the Eidgah area of downtown Srinagar. The property dealer identified as Rouf Ahmad Khan, a resident of Mirjanpora, was grievously injured and was rushed to a nearby hospital. Moments thereafter, at around 6:30 PM, another terror attack took place in Bijbejara. This time a police officer identified as ASI Mohd Ashraf was shot, and was also rushed to the hospital. Both the victims, succumbed to their injuries while undergoing treatment, confirmed the Jammu and Kashmir police.

PM Modi meets Union ministers, opposition leaders as Winter Session of Parliament winds up

After the Winter Session of Parliament concluded on Wednesday, December 22, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with senior Union Ministers and leaders, including opposition members at the Speaker's chambers in Parliament House to discuss various issues and government strategies.

Congress' Harish Rawat to float own party on January 5 ahead of Uttarakhand polls: Sources

In a major setback for the Congress party, Republic on Wednesday learned that senior party leader and the head of the party's campaign committee in Uttarakhand Harish Rawat is going to announce his own regional party. Sources revealed that the announcement of the party is going to be made on January 5.

Harish Rawat wants to be 'CM face', claim Congress sources amid 'suppression' charge

After veteran Congress leader Harish Rawat's 'suppression' charge, sources within the grand-old-party have told Republic TV that the remarks are 'just pressure tactics'. Congress sources have claimed that Harish Rawat was passing such remarks on social media since he wanted to be the 'CM face' in the upcoming Uttarakhand Assembly Elections 2022. Meanwhile, BJP sources are in denial of having any contact with the senior leader, or the possibility of him jumping ship amid the humiliation.

NTK, DMK cadre involved in scuffle after Seeman's party-men allegedly badmouth CM Stalin

A scuffle broke out between cadres of Naam Tamilar Katchi and the ruling DMK after NTK State Spokesperson Himler allegedly began to badmouth Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin at a meeting in Morappur, near Dharmapuri on Friday.

BJP urges Bengal Guv to probe CCTVs used in KMC polls; claims elections were 'compromised'

In the aftermath of TMC's sweeping victory in the KMC Polls, the BJP has approached the West Bengal Governor asking him to launch a "thorough probe" into the purchase and installation of CCTV cameras by the State Election Commission (SEC). The saffron party has alleged that the KMC Elections were 'compromised', and its candidates and workers were 'intimidated' by ruling TMC supporters.

Rajasthan BJP demands law against vandals, Congress responds 'people are happy here'

BJP in Rajasthan has launched another tirade against the CM Ashok Gehlot-led state government and has demanded the government to form a stringent law to deal with protestors.

Rajasthan BJP MLA Ram Lal Sharma on Wednesday asserted the demand of formulating a law to deal with protestors in the state with a strict hand. He proclaimed that during protests, the protestors vandalise a lot of public property and cause immense trouble and damage. MLA Sharma further advocated for the law, citing examples of states like Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh where the government is empowered to confiscate properties of people who vandalise or damage government properties during protests.

Kerala twin murders: Accused may have fled state, says ADGP Vijay Sakhare

ADGP Vijay Sakhare, heading the twin murder probe of SDPI and BJP worker in Alappuzha that happened in a gap of 12 hours with each other, said that there was a high-level conspiracy in the two political assassinations. Vijay Sakhare confirmed to the media that those arrested in the murder case of BJP leader Renjith Srinivasan were SDPI activists. Five activists namely Nishad, Asif, Sudhir, Arshad and Ali were arrested by the investigation team.

Punjab introduces strict COVID vaccination policy: 'No jab, no salary for Govt employees'

Amid rising Omicron cases across the country, the Punjab government has introduced a strict COVID-19 vaccination policy - 'no vaccine, no salary' - stating that it is mandatory for all government employees to have at least the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine without proof of which they will not be given their salaries.

